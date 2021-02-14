Australian Open 2021: Alexander Zverev Beats Dusan Lajovic in Straight Sets to make Quarters

German sixth seed Alexander Zverev used his powerful serve to good effect to overcome 23rd seed Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4 7-6(5) 6-3 on Sunday and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals. Zverev needed five sets to beat Lajovic in each of their two previous meetings at the French Open, but the 23-year-old was in a more ruthless mood on Margaret Court Arena and sealed victory with his 15th ace.

The German got 72 per cent of his first serves in and racked up 44 winners to dominate the 30-year-old Lajovic throughout the match.

Zverev will meet either world number one Novak Djokovic or Canadian 14th seed Milos Raonic for a place in the semi-finals.