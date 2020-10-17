News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Alexander Zverev to Play Felix Auger-Aliassime in Cologne Indoors Final

Alexander Zverev (Photo Credit: AP)

Alexander Zverev (Photo Credit: AP)

Alexander Zverev will play Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final of the Cologne Indoors

Alexander Zverev moved one win from a third title in his native Germany on Saturday and will play Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final of the Cologne Indoors tournament.

Top-seeded Zverev defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5, 7-6 (3) in the semifinals.

The 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime also beat a Spanish opponent, second-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3. The Canadian will be going for his first title in Sundays final his sixth while Zverev is bidding to make up for some of the disappointment of losing the U.S. Open final to Dominic Thiem.

Zverev said he still thinks about it 20 to 25 times a day.

The Cologne Indoors is the first of two consecutive competitions the city is hosting as part of the ATP calendar which was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.


