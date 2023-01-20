A new era of innovation awaits at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on 1 February

Brace yourselves as Samsung is back again with its flagship Galaxy Unpacked event. We’re even more excited to report that this will be Samsung’s first in-person event in three years, which, as you’ll recall, have always boasted of captivating and mesmerising set-pieces.

We’re expecting to see the launch of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S series phones, and Galaxy Book3 series as well!

So far, Samsung has confirmed the date, triple cameras, and teased a whole new era of lowlight photography and Epic megapixels.

For smartphone enthusiasts, these Galaxy Unpacked events are the highlight of their year. With cutting edge features and designs, not to mention exceptional cameras and revolutionary features, Galaxy S series phones are the doyens of the smartphone world, after all. The phones boasts of a dedicated following that spans the globe and usually set the standards by which all others are defined.

Another USP of Samsung’s phones is their durability and reliability. As President & Head of MX Business, Samsung Electronics, Dr T.M Roh puts it, “We consider every phase of the product lifecycle with sustainability top of mind.” In a blog post, Dr Roh explains that Samsung has an environmental strategy in place that “strives to make the technology we depend on more sustainable,” and that they incorporate many recycled materials into their components.

On the security front, a service that’s in even greater demand in an age where security breaches abound, Samsung’s devices line-up is secured by Knox, an intelligent, integrated security system designed to manage and protect our personal information.

Here’s when and where you can catch the event.

When is it happening? 1 February at 11.30 pm IST

Where? San Francisco, and it’ll be streamed live on company’s website- samsung.com and across all its social media platforms including YouTube

Can’t wait? Well, you can pre –reserve your device here and avail exciting benefits worth Rs. 5000

Now let’s dive into what we know so far.

New Samsung Galaxy S series phones that can capture in moonlight?

Samsung has officially revealed that the phones will have a triple camera array and a promise of a truly spectacular night mode. The company hints at high resolution cameras and the ability to click stunning night photos in moonlight.

As usual, we’re expecting to see three phones successors to the S22, Plus, and Ultra, with the design of these phones to be unmistakably Samsung: mature, elegant, and sophisticated.

Exciting new design: We can expect an interesting new design, with an immersive viewing experience. The successor to the S22 Ultra, will continue to have S-pen support. This will surely help in multiplying productivity with easy handwriting-to-text conversion, automatic sharing of files and videos across devices, including PC.

Two features have us more excited, though, and these are cameras and performance.

New camera array: On this front, be assured that “Epic nights are coming”, and internet sleuths think this refers to the fact that the flagship camera sensor will have megapixels in the triple-digit range. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of zoom & resolution levels the camera will finally offer.

When Samsung says moonlight photography, perhaps we can literally fill the screen with the moon, or — pardon the pun — literally capture a galaxy with these new Galaxy smartphones!

Faster everything: The performance side of things is, if anything, even more impressive. The new phone is expected to come with Qualcomm’s latest and greatest chipset. With its ground-breaking AI features, improved CPU, GPU and NPU performance, get ready for extraordinary experiences all across the board.

Also, it is speculated that the new Galaxy S series will have improved & long lasting battery, with insanely faster charging support. But that’s not all. It is believed to pack massive storage, and substantial increase in RAM as well.

Galaxy Book laptops with OLED displays, S-Pen support and ultra-light design?

The Galaxy Book laptops are just as exciting as the phones. It is expected that the Galaxy Book3 Ultra will come with S Pen support, and people are talking about how light the devices will be.

We believe it’s safe to expect all devices to boast of Samsung’s exceptional AMOLED displays, and we’re hoping that they’ll all support HDR and touch input. It goes without saying that all units are likely to be powered by the latest mobile processors and come with certification for all-day battery life and the fastest wireless standards.

Excited? We most certainly are!

Head here to pre-reserve devices for a nominal fee of Rs 1,999. This amount will later be deducted when you make the final payment. Users who do so get to be first in-line when devices start shipping, and can expect Rs. 5,000 benefits.

This is a Partnered Post.

Read all the Latest News here