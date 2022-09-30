Excess alcohol may cause alcoholic liver disease. The liver’s job is to breakdown alcohol, but excess of its consumption can damage the liver badly.1

Alcohol may cause more than just a hangover!

The liver is a large organ that sits under the ribs on the right side of the belly(abdomen).1

It helps filter waste from the body, makes bile to help digest food, stores sugar that the body uses for energy, and make proteins useful in various bodily functions.1

Drinking a large amount of alcohol, even for just a few days, can lead to a build-up of fats in the liver, thereby impairing liver’s normal functions.2

There are 3 types of this disease. 1

Fatty liver is the build-up of fat inside the liver cells and quite common.1

Alcoholic hepatitis leads to swelling of the liver, leading to damage of its cells. 1

Alcoholic cirrhosis is the destruction of normal liver tissue, leaving behind scar tissues and causing serious damage. 1

Early symptoms of alcoholic liver disease include loss of energy, poor appetite, weight loss, nausea, belly pain, and/or small, red spider-like blood vessels on the skin.3

The liver is often able to repair some of the damage caused by alcohol.1

But, the most important way of preventing this disease from occurring is having alcohol in moderate quantities.

For people who do develop this disease, the first step of the treatment is to completely stop drinking alcohol.1

Talk to your doctor today about ways to maintain good liver health.

IND2246471 – 21 SEP 2022

This is a partnered post.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here