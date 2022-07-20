Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham: Enabling India’s Aspirations through futuristic M.Tech programmes

To anyone who lives anywhere in the world today, the state of our climate, our forests, our supply chains, and our economies is evident. The time for incremental solutions has come and gone, and what we need is radical change.

When it comes to making change happen, nothing will make a bigger difference to the world than technology: a new way of harnessing energy, non polluting mass transportation, effective carbon sequestration, new ways to leverage Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Big Data to see the world’s problems and opportunities in a new light, and many, many revolutionary ideas we haven’t begun considering yet.

And this time, India will be at the forefront of change. India has the largest numbers of engineers as well as the largest number of engineering education institutes and infrastructure in the world. As of 2021, India annually produces fifteen lakh engineering graduates. That’s fifteen lakh inventors, tinkerers, ideators with the ability to bring their ideas into the real world. Or, is it?

The new Annual Employability Survey 2019 report by Aspiring Minds reveals that 80% of Indian engineers are not fit for any job in the knowledge economy and only 2.5% of them possess tech skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI) that industry requires. Further, only 3.84% of the engineers have the technical, cognitive and language skills required for software-related jobs in start-ups.

This isn’t a failure on the part of the engineering students, but that of the institutes’ inability to keep up with industry. Bridging the industry-academia gap and providing Indian engineers the quality of education they deserve has been a key driver behind Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham’s innovative curriculum.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s research driven, transdisciplinary approach is reflected in their 30 different M.Tech courses that span areas as diverse as Thermal Sciences and Energy Systems, Mechatronics, Aerospace Engineering, Embedded Systems, Geoinformatics and Earth Observation, Biomedical Instrumentation and Signal Processing, and many more.

The integrated MTech + PhD Program is a result of the university’s pioneering efforts in societally relevant research over the previous decade and allows students to complete their M.Tech and PhD degrees at a faster clip, while simultaneously specialising in a variety of multidisciplinary fields. The integrated curriculum links graduates with mentorship with Amrita’s most renowned teachers and international partners. Another advantage the program confers on students is their instant eligibility for international internships and dual degrees from some of the world’s top universities.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s curriculum has already borne results. The university’s MTech programs have resulted in 10 patent filings, and their findings have been published in over 12000 articles. The program is supported by 200+ collaborations and over 300 funded scholarships. The university is home to over 800 PhD faculty who work directly with the students in achieving their goals and deepening their knowledge. Amrita University also boasts of a greater faculty-to-student ratio than the national norm, and all of its resources are highly skilled and trained.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is a multi-campus, multidisciplinary research university that is accredited ‘A++’ by NAAC and is ranked as one of the best research institutions in India. According to NIRF rankings of the GOI’s Ministry of Education, it is India’s fifth-best university. Amrita is also ranked as the top higher educational institution in India as per Times Higher Education Impact & Sustainability rankings. For students, this has resulted in excellent placement outcomes. The highest yearly CTC for placements in 2021 was Rs. 43.3 lakhs, with placements conducted with over 400 different hiring firms.

For those students who wish to put their education to use to solve real world problems themselves, the university offers unparalleled access to the best research minds in the country, best in class infrastructure, and access to a vast talent pool of collaborators who dream the same dreams. The Amrita Technology Business Incubator provides support in the form of funds, mentors and incubation programs and accelerator workshops.

The world needs problem solvers, thinkers, collaborators, and solution finders: engineers who know their craft and have the capability to stand toe-to-toe with the best in the world in their march towards a more sustainable future. The first step in this journey is getting the right education.

Admissions are open. Visit to explore how Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is enabling India's aspirations.

