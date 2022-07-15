Asian Paints Home Décor 2022 Collection is Out and We Cannot Keep Calm

It is definitely a year of celebration for Asian Paints as it transforms into a full-blown home interior brand, in addition to being one of the premium paint brands in the market.

Asian Paints has recently launched their much-awaited 2022 collection in home décor which includes fabrics, wallpapers, rugs, furniture, lights and a brand-new category of bedding under their royale umbrella.

In the constant pursuit of excellence in home decor, Asian Paints embarked on its journey of offering home décor collection and furnishing fabrics in April 2021. After a successful year, they have expanded their wings and added an even bigger collection of fabrics with new designs, trends, colour palettes and innovative techniques and fabrics to their existing range of offerings.

As Asian Paints unveil its new launch collections for 2022 in home décor, we are super excited to grab our hands on their exclusive collection. With the launch of three fabric ranges, Asian Paints now has 63 new books in furnishing fabrics across their brands Ador, PURE-Royale and The Pure Concept for Nilaya.

Adore

PURE-Royale

The Pure Concept for Nilaya

The launch of home décor 2022 collection further testifies the company’s vision of enriching its home decor offering to provide a delightful customer experience and to offer a comprehensive portfolio of home décor products and services.

What dominates the Asian Paints home decor collection 2022?

Soft hues along with solid pattern motifs dominate the Asian Paints home decor collection 2022. The collection features rich Indian craftsmanship beautifully coupled with a glossy global sheen.

Let’s check out what the 2022 Asian Paint’s Home Decor Collection has in store for all the aesthetes out there.

Hand-Tufted Rugs and Flat-Weaves

Taking their decor proficiency into a brand new territory, Asian Paints Nilaya in collaboration with Jaipur Rugs is offering a wide mesmerising range of hand-tufted rugs and flat-weaves sourced directly from artisans. With distinct patterns designed by AP’s in-house Design Cell and Jaipur Rugs, these hand-tufted rugs and flat-weaves keep your eyes glued to their unparalleled beauty.

The collection offers designs ranging from rustic and minimal to heritage and contemporary lending a voguish character to any space.

Nilaya Wall-Coverings

The Nilaya wall coverings feature a whole new 17 collections and 1000 offerings which are produced using natural fibres such as jute, hemp, seagrass, arrowroot grass, sisal, reed, bamboo, raffia and cork to create a wealth of unique textures. These include customised designs and large colour, print and material options.

Another decor concept that has become the first choice for architects and designers is the Eijffinger natural wall coverings handmade in Asia. With subtle reflections of the natural surroundings, this décor concept is truly a treat for the eyes.

Exclusive Bedding Range

Our newest obsession is their exquisitely designed bedding collection that comprises a brand-new range of premium designer bedsheets in striking print motifs of ethnic Indian florals, paisleys, foliage, geometrics and much more.

Besides unmatched design superiority and best-in-class manufacturing, the fabric is 100% cotton making it super soft and sleep-friendly. Can we say, it’s time to adorn your boudoirs with a range of designer bedsheets!

Dazzling Lightings

Venturing into the world of lighting, Asian Paints now offers an extensive range of designer and decorative lighting products in collaboration with The White Teak Company, a luxury lighting brand to light up your beautiful homes. They have entered the spotlight due to their contemporary sculptural fixtures, ambient ceiling lights and decorative floor lamps, among others.

Exquisite Wallpapers

Asian Paints is INKing a new age of hand-embroidered wallpapers with their latest wall coverings brand, INK. The brand is a result of the landmark collaboration between the visionary Maximiliano Modesti’s Les Ateliers 2M and Asian Paints’ Jaipur Atelier.

The distinctive designs that focus on hand embroidery and incorporate India’s deep craft traditions invoke contemporary luxury through artisanal craft that goes back to our ancient roots.

With traditional motifs, architecture, nature and abstract concepts, the brand is creating bespoke wallpapers and wall coverings.

The collection comprises six distinct patterns that are hand-made by skilled artisans right from painting to printing and embroidery. The new collection of wall coverings truly celebrates the luxury of Indian craftsmanship.

Décor Your Home with Asian Paints’ New Collection 2022 Launch

Whether you are a maximalist or minimalist, the latest collection of wallpapers, rugs, furniture, lighting, fabrics, and bedding by Asian Paints covers the entire gamut for you to choose from.

If you have been looking to revamp your interiors, now is the time to do it! The new launches will be out soon for your grab. You can purchase Asian Paint’s majestic 2022 Home Decor collection through the Beautiful Homes Stores and the brand authorised retailers.

