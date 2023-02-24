With world-renowned universities, vibrant culture and diverse population, it's no wonder why the UK is such a popular destination for international students.

Studying in the UK is a dream that many students from around the world share. With its world-renowned universities, vibrant culture and diverse population, it’s no wonder why the UK is such a popular destination for international students. With availability of one year master’s programmes and the new Graduate Route, it is a great choice for postgraduate study. However, studying in the UK can be expensive, so many international students look out for ways to reduce their financial burden. Therefore, scholarships become really important.

The UK government and universities offer thousands of scholarships grants to foreign students to be used towards tuition, living expenses and other educational costs associated with studying in the UK.

International students get access to hundreds of scholarships, worth millions of pounds from almost all UK universities and colleges. Students may learn more about specific institutions and organisations giving support through our Sponsorship Guide.

Indian students in need of financial support for education, can get access to a range of different scholarships by the UK (Government, British Council, Universities put together). Even individual UK Universities offer a variety of scholarships and bursaries worth over £13m to international students each year, according to the British Universities International Liaison Association (BUILA).

Here are a few key scholarships that Indian students looking to study in the UK must check out -

GREAT Scholarships

Students with an undergraduate degree planning to enrol for a postgraduate course in the UK popularly opt for a GREAT scholarship for financial support to study in the UK.

For the 2023-24 academic year, universities in the UK are offering 25 postgraduate scholarships for Indian students, each of which provides a minimum of £10,000 to cover tuition fees for a one-year master’s program. British Council and several higher education institutions in the UK have collaborated to offer these scholarships under the GREAT Britain Campaign of the UK government.

Additionally, there are two and one postgraduate scholarships available for Indian students enrolling for Justice and Law at the University of Birmingham and the University of Nottingham respectively. The University of Strathclyde is offering 1 scholarship to students interested in Climate change and environmental sciences.

British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM

Designed especially for women with a background in STEM and the potential to inspire future generations of women to pursue careers in the field, STEM Scholarships help female students pursue master’s degree, or complete an early academic fellowship, in STEM subjects at a leading UK university. These scholarships include tuition fees, stipend, travel costs, visa, health coverage fees, special support for mothers and English language support.

From over 100 scholarship opportunities for the third cohort of the scholarships, 48 spots are open for women STEM scholars from India and other South Asian countries alone! These will be awarded on merit basis alone and there will be no country-specific cap. Applications are currently open and interested students should check the brand website for respective timelines.

This year British Council launched the Women in STEM scholarship programme in partnership with 21 UK universities with the aim of benefiting women from the central Asia, South Asia, East Asia, Americas, western Balkans, Brazil, Egypt, Mexico, and Turkey. There are over 100 scholarships available for courses starting in Autumn 2023.

Charles Wallace India Trust Scholarships

Charles Wallace India Trust Scholarships (CWIT) are awards given to Indian nationals wishing to pursue a period of research, study or professional development in the UK. These scholarships are funded by the Charles Wallace India Trust, a UK registered charity. The scholarships are intended to help strengthen cultural and educational links between India and the UK. They provide financial assistance to Indian nationals who wish to study or work in the UK for a period of up to one year. The awards are available to individuals from a wide range of backgrounds, including academics, researchers, writers, artists, musicians, and those working in the fields of heritage, education, and conservation.

The scholarships are awarded to outstanding individuals who are looking to pursue creative and innovative projects in the fields of literature, the arts, conservation, heritage, and science in India. The scholarships are awarded based on the individual’s project proposal, academic merit, and potential to contribute to their chosen field.

Commonwealth Scholarships

Commonwealth Scholarships are highly competitive scholarships provided by the UK government to provide financial assistance to talented international students from across the Commonwealth nations who wish to pursue a postgraduate degree in the UK. Every year, the UK awards 800 students across the globe with this scholarship for both undergraduate and postgraduate study.

These scholarships are funded by the UK government and administered by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the United Kingdom (CSCUK). The applications for the academic year 2023-24 are open.

For a full list of participating UK universities, courses and more, students can visit our scholarship page.

