Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit interest revision: An intelligent choice to invest your bonus

While bonuses can be great for leisure expenses, be sure that you’re putting some aside for investing. These windfall gains are significant for such purposes as you can commit a large portion of your incentives without disturbing your budget. Investing this money may be a better decision for your financial well-being than spending it on things that add liability. Here, safe options like the FD are a wise choice, especially with the increasing fixed deposit interest rates. This stable option adds secured returns to your portfolio and helps you add to your savings reliably.

Thanks to the fintech provisions available to you today, growing wealth has become much more manageable. Digital tools like the FD interest calculator greatly aid planning and forecasting, which helps make the right investment decisions with your incentives. So, if you consider investing your windfall gains, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Focus on your financial goals

The quest for financial freedom is one that many shares, and if this is among your goals, you should focus on building stable finances. The best way to do so is to invest your money and make risk-adjusted decisions. While there are many investment options, diversification is the best strategy to follow. If you invest in market-linked instruments, it is also vital to invest in secure options like a fixed deposit to balance out loss potential. What’s more, an FD from the right issuer will deliver generous returns if you invest wisely.

For instance, the fixed deposit interest rates are usually based on the investment tenor you choose. Financial institutions typically offer a high-interest rate for a long investment period. So, if you are looking to maximise your returns when investing your incentives, pick options like the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, where you get up to 7.10% p.a. based on your investor profile. This issuer offers one of the highest fixed deposit interest rates in the market, making it a viable choice for growing your wealth.

The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers special interest rates to help you earn higher interest on your investments.

Period Cumulative Non-Cumulative At Maturity (% p.a.) Monthly (% p.a.) Quarterly (% p.a.) Half Yearly (% p.a.) Annual (% p.a.) 15 months 6.00 5.84 5.87 5.91 6.00 18 months 6.10 5.94 5.97 6.01 6.10 22 months 6.25 6.08 6.11 6.16 6.25 30 months 6.50 6.31 6.35 6.40 6.50 33 months 6.65 6.46 6.49 6.54 6.65 44 months 7.10 6.88 6.92 6.98 7.10

Look for stable and high returns

As mentioned above, FDs offer fixed and stable returns. There is no risk of market volatility affecting your returns, as your interest rate is locked in when you book an FD. Your returns can be calculated and known from day one, allowing you to invest smartly. It isn’t a privilege to enjoy market-linked instruments as returns vary based on how the market shifts.

To truly make the most of your experience, compare the interest rates offered by different financial institutions before finalising a fixed deposit. Company FDs are usually the better choice as these offer better interest rates than banks.

The interest rate offered by Bajaj Finance for different tenors is:

Tenor in months Cumulative Non-Cumulative At Maturity (% p.a.) Monthly (% p.a.) Quarterly (% p.a.) Half Yearly (% p.a.) Annual (% p.a.) 12 - 23 months 5.75 5.60 5.63 5.67 5.75 24 - 35 months 6.40 6.22 6.25 6.30 6.40 36 - 60 months 6.90 6.69 6.73 6.79 6.90

Check the digital provisions and tools offered

Financial institutions nowadays offer both online and offline modes of investing. Investing online has become much easier and a lot more convenient. You can now get started in a matter thanks to the fintech advancements. You should check if the financial institution you wish to invest in offers these digital tools and provisions.

For instance, Bajaj Finance offers online investing and a digital customer portal for easy tracking. You also get access to the FD interest calculator, making it easy to forecast returns. Here is an example to help you understand the returns you can expect when investing in a Bajaj Finance FD.

Refer to these tables to get a better idea of what you can expect to earn.

Consider a cumulative FD of Rs.3 lakh over varied tenors.

For investors below 60 years:

Investment tenor Interest rate Interest return Maturity amount 24 months 6.40% Rs. 39,628 Rs. 3,39,628 33 months 6.65% Rs. 58,107 Rs. 3,58,107 44 months 7.10% Rs. 85,876 Rs. 3,85,876 60 months 6.90% Rs. 1,18,803 Rs. 4,18,803

Search for safe investment options

When investing in your bonuses, ensure that you find the safest option in the market. While FDs are generally secure, you should check the credit rating assigned by credit rating agencies like CRISIL and ICRA. High ratings indicate the safety of deposits, issuer credibility and whether or not you will get timely payments. For instance, the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit has the FAAA and MAAA ratings by CRISIL and ICRA, respectively. These are the highest ratings, and you invest freely, knowing your money is safe.

Consider liquidity benefits

Financial emergencies can arise at any time. Therefore, investing your incentives in a liquid investment is a wise decision. That said, FD issuers allow premature withdrawal of fixed deposits during times of need. Some financial institutions also offer loans against your fixed deposit. Look for such benefits to help you avoid costly penalties while also granting access to the funds you need.

Securing high fixed deposit interest rates is a great way to build your savings or contribute to a retirement corpus. Invest your incentives wisely and fulfil your financial aspirations with ease. Choose the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit and get access to a suite of features on offer. To start your journey right away, invest online, in just a few clicks and earn generous returns.

This is a partnered post.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.