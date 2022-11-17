Best Samsung 5.5 inch and above mobile phones

Samsung mobile phones have set the benchmark and are the yardsticks in the smartphone industry. The company is the biggest smartphone brand in the world and continues to unveil new mobiles that challenge the norms and keep pushing the envelope. For instance, two of Samsung’s luxury mobile phones – the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 are revolutionary models. These new mobile phones incorporate the latest technologies and incredible specifications. That said, Samsung offers remarkable mobile phones across segments.

The majority of Samsung’s smartphones are large-screen models. These devices have displays larger than 5.5 inches, which was unfathomable just a decade ago. With smartphone users choosing to consume content via their handsets, brands started manufacturing mobiles with expansive screens. Samsung spearheaded this revolution, and today, the South Korean conglomerate boasts a diverse range of mobile phones in its kitty.

If you are contemplating buying a new 5g mobile, Samsung mobile phone with a large screen would be the best choice.. Here are some of the top picks.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Arguably the best premium smartphone on offer, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the first Galaxy S smartphone to come with an embedded S Pen. With the S Pen, you can use Air Actions to control the device remotely. Furthermore, this smartphone runs on Galaxy’s first 4nm processor, resulting in incredible processing power and speed. The enhanced CPU and GPU performance translates to better photography and optimised gaming performance. Coming to the display, the model flaunts an incredible 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a peak brightness of 1750 nits! Furthermore, the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate facilitates smooth scrolling and a fluid visual experience. With pro-grade cameras, a large 5,000mAh battery and an IP68-rated polished Armor aluminium frame, this Samsung mobile phone is worth every penny.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Awe-inspiring and magnificent, the Galaxy Z Fold4 is almost peerless. You can use this device as a smartphone and a mini tablet, as it comes with a 6.2-inch cover screen. However, when you unfold it, you get to access the 7.6-inch main screen. Furthermore, with pushed-back bezels and an under-display front camera, you have an unrestricted view, allowing you to enjoy immersive content on the Infinity Flex display. You can use the S Pen while writing on the screen, and the 120Hz refresh rate allows you to enjoy your gaming sessions thoroughly. This new mobile phone also sports a pro-grade camera module, with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 50MP wide-angle camera and a 10MP 3X Optical Zoom telephoto camera providing breath-taking images.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

This affordable premium phone from Samsung has earned its stripes as one of the best phones on the market. With incredible 50MP + 12MP + 10MP pro-grade cameras on the rear, you can click captivating photos regardless of the lighting levels. Moreover, the low-light portraits are ultra-realistic, and the device’s Auto Framerate automatically adjusts the frames per second (FPS) according to the environment. The Samsung mobile phone is powered by the potent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with 4nm CPU architecture, resulting in its flawless performance. On the front, you will find the 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Vision Booster technology, which reduces latency and offers life-like visuals.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

Another revolutionary luxury phone from Samsung is the Galaxy Z Flip4, which is compact enough to fit in the palm of your hand! This model is also the world’s first water-resistant foldable smartphone and boasts the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the outside and ultra-thin glass on the inside. Furthermore, the device sports the FlexCam, which allows you to take group shots, selfies and videos from various angles and perspectives. The 1.9-inch cover screen renders the phone pocket-friendly, and upon unfolding the device, you get a 6.7-inch large screen display! On the performance front, this new mobile is powered by the ultra-fast 4nm processor that breezes through the tasks. You get 8GB and 12GB RAM with this device, which facilitates seamless multitasking.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

This Fan Edition allows you to experience the premium features of Samsung mobile phones without investing a significant amount. The 8GB RAM lets you switch between different applications easily, and you can opt for either the 128GB ROM or the 256GB ROM variant, depending on your storage requirements. The 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display does not disappoint and dispenses striking and captivating visuals. The pro-grade cameras come with an optical image stabilisation (OIS) feature and let you capture blur-free images at all times. Furthermore, the 30X Space Zoom attribute allows you to zoom in on far-sighted subjects, so you can leave your DSLR at home whenever you travel. The incredible 32MP front camera also ups your social media game, and you can click stunning selfie images seamlessly.

Apart from these luxury and mid-premium smartphones, Samsung also offers impressive mid-range and budget handsets. Some of these include the Galaxy A53, Galaxy A73, Galaxy M33 and Galaxy F62. Depending on your budget and requirement, you can invest in a Samsung mobile phone and experience the unrivalled performance of new mobiles from Samsung first-hand. However, if you wish to purchase the best-in-class Samsung smartphone and don’t have any budget constraints, you can invest in any of the aforementioned Samsung mobile phones.

You can find new mobiles from Samsung – and several other brands – at highly competitive prices on Bajaj Markets. The preset filters allow you to shortlist models based on several parameters while you can buy the smartphone using your preferred payment method. These include UPI ID, net banking, credit and debit cards and select mobile wallets.

This is a Partnered Post.

Read all the Latest News here