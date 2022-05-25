Can Conquer Cancer- Bone Marrow Transplantation to Cure Cancer – Do not Fear, Be Aware

A sense of fear grips people as soon as they hear the word cancer as it is a deadly disease. People have a tendency to think it is a disease that cannot be cured. Nowadays, the number of people suffering from cancer is also increasing. But we need not fear this. Because modern therapies such as bone marrow transplantation are available today and cancer can be cured. There is also a lot of awareness amongst these people.

Manipal Hospitals and Network18 have launched the Can Conquer Cancer initiative. A conversation regarding the was held with Hematologist and Hematologic Oncologist Dr Satish Kumar and Hematologist, Hematology Oncologist and Bone Marrow Transplantation Physician Dr Mallikarjuna Kalashetti. The same conversation is given in this article.

Stem cell transplantation

Dr. Satish Kumar says that Bone Marrow Transplantation is also called stem cell transplantation. Bone Marrow Transplantation is the process of replacing damaged bone marrow with stem cells that produce healthy blood cells. Bone marrow in the bone produces white blood cells, red cells and platelet cells. If this bone marrow is damaged and does not function, blood cells are not produced in the body then the Transplantation is required.

Bone Marrow treatment is offered for two reasons. The first is Bone Marrow Failure – in this condition Bone Marrow doesn’t work. That means it doesn’t produce blood cells. The second is Bone Marrow Cancer. In both cases, a non-functioning Bone Marrow will be replaced with a Bone Marrow that is stable and efficient. This technique is called bone marrow transplant or stem cell transplant.

Bone Marrow Transplant is essential for all cancers

Dr. Mallikarjun Kallshetti spoke about the types of cancer and what kind of cancer needs to be treated with bone marrow. Blood does not produce red and white blood cells in certain diseases. In some diseases, the bone marrow overlaps with damaged cells. People are scared to hear the word cancer. People think cancer cannot be cured. But this is far from the truth.

I and Dr. Satish are doctors of blood cancer. There are many types of cancer apart from blood cancer. Most cancers can be healed without bone marrow transplantation. Not all cancers are fatal, and not all cancers are the same.

There are two types of cancer – the first is autologous bone marrow transplantation. In this type of treatment, stem cells are obtained from the patient. Autologous bone marrow treats diseases such as multiple myeloma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, and multiple sclerosis.

Secondly Allogeneic Bone Marrow Transplantation – We receive Bone Marrow from a healthy, voluntary donor for this type of treatment. It is used to treat diseases such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia, eplastic anemia, refractory lymphoma, and thalassemia diagnosed in children.

Avoid misconceptions, this is a simple treatment

Describing about the people’s fears, pain about Bone Marrow treatment Dr Mallikarjuna says that people have so many misconceptions. The treatment is simple due to advanced technology. One big misconception people have is that bone marrow is a surgical procedure. That’s not true. When a patient is treated with a Bone Marrow, we first admit them in the Bone Marrow Transplant Ward so that no infection can spread to the patient.

Stem cells in the autologous bone marrow transplant are obtained from the patient themselves, and in the allogeneic bone marrow transplant, the stem cells are obtained from a voluntary donor. Conditioning chemotherapy is used to make room for these cells and eliminate disease. It is pain free and there is no surgery required. Stem cells are then inserted into the body. These stem cells then begin to produce new bone marrow within 14 to 21 days. All this takes 20 to 30 days.

Success rate of 90%

Explaining the risks and effectiveness of this treatment Dr Satish says – There is a slight risk of bone marrow transplantation. The extent to which risk is assessed depends on many factors. The first factor is the age of the patient. Younger patients tolerate it. Older people are at risk. Similarly, the type of cancer depends on factors such as bone marrow transplant failure. The level of risk depends on the HLA compatibility between the stem cell donor and the recipient (s). Depending on a number of factors, the risk level changes. Generally speaking, the success rate of allogeneic bone marrow transplant is 80% to 90% in the autologous bone marrow transplant. But it depends on the patient as well as the patient’s condition.

Challenge, cooperation and solution

Dr. Satish describes the problems faced by the patient and their family undergoing a Bone Marrow Transplant. He says. First, consult with the patient and their family members before deciding to have a bone marrow transplant. Doctors needs to convince them. What is the procedure for a Bone Marrow Transplant? What is the duration of treatment? Methods of Safety – This will be explained step by step. They must know the full extent of the truth.

Secondly, the emotional and financial burden on the patient and the family. It is important to note how often the patient undergoes chemotherapy. The effect of chemotherapy will be on them. They are also very weak emotionally. It is not an easy task for the family. Continuous treatment will be going on for months. The family also has great responsibilities. So it becomes a burden for those who care. Patients, family, nurses and doctors are all admired here. Patients and families should be aware of the signs and symptoms of treatment during and before the Bone Marrow Transplant. They need to know how and when to seek medical help.

In addition, if the transplant treatment is successful, the patient should know the do’s / don’ts even after returning home. Patients should practice proper eating habits, must be away from the crowd. should be protected from any type of infection. Keep away from people who may be infected. It’s best to stay away from pets. Should be told How to take care of the skin – and There are several other factors. The doctor and his family need to be cautious in many respects, he said Satish Kumar.

