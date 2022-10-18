Can I Get a Wedding Loan With a Bad CIBIL Score

A wedding is a memorable occasion in everyone’s life. We want to make it extra special. And to do so, lots of planning is required, especially financial planning. Nowadays, many individuals are opting for a personal loan or wedding loan to manage their wedding expenses and reduce their financial burden. A personal loan comes with flexible tenure, allowing them to repay the loan amount at their convenience.

Financial institutions provide this loan to individuals who have a good CIBIL score. However, individuals having a bad CIBIL score can also apply for a personal loan. A few lenders may offer this loan to them but will charge a higher interest rate. Thus, it is advisable that you should always keep a check on your CIBIL score and improve it.

How Does a Bad CIBIL Score Affect Your Chances of Obtaining a Wedding Loan

A credit score of 750 or above is ideal if you want to qualify for a wedding loan or personal loan. The higher your score, the more likely it is for your application to be accepted.

Lenders normally seek a minimum credit score of 750. It is the first step in considering whether to approve your application or not. Your credit score shows your creditworthiness and financial health. Keeping a good credit score will show that you are financially responsible. If you have a bad CIBIL score, you must improve it before applying for a loan. A good CIBIL score also helps you get a personal loan at a competitive interest rate.

Another thing that financial institutions take into consideration is your Credit Information Report (CIR), often known as a credit report. It helps the lenders evaluate your repayment history. If you have a history of missed or late payments, it shows that you haven’t been capable of making your payments on time in the past. They come to know that you are not a disciplined borrower. Having one or more overdue debts also reflects poorly on your report. Factors such as these may lead to the rejection of your loan application.

How to Increase a Bad Credit Score for Loan Eligibility

It might take up to 2 to 12 months to become loan-eligible, depending on how excellent or terrible your credit score is. Here are a few tips to increase your credit score.

Clear Your Outstanding Debts

Paying off your remaining debts is the foremost thing you should do in order to improve your CIBIL score. If you have several debts from multiple credit cards and lenders, even missing a single payment will have a negative influence on your CIBIL score.

Don’t Use the Credit Card to Withdraw Money

You shouldn’t withdraw money using your credit cards. Although there might be cashback benefits available for using credit cards to withdraw cash, there are a number of hidden additional costs too. Eventually, you can get into a debt trap with a high-interest rate. Your CIBIL score would be negatively impacted as a result.

Prioritise Larger Payments

If you’ve several loans, prioritise those with bigger loan installments to keep your CIBIL score intact.

Don’t Keep Applying for Credit if You’ve Been Rejected

If your loan application has been rejected, the information will be recorded on your credit report. If you try to apply at another bank after being turned down, they may reject your application due to your low score and previous rejections. In such circumstances, it is preferable to refrain from applying again and wait for the CIBIL score to improve instead.

Reduce Your Spending

If you apply for multiple loans, or if you are frequently exceeding the limit on your credit card, your CIBIL score will suffer. It can also come across as credit-hungry behaviour. The best course of action is to avoid taking out loans unless absolutely necessary. You should pay your credit card dues on time under any circumstances if you want to improve you credit score.

Check Your CIBIL Score on a Regular Basis

A low CIBIL score might have a substantial impact on your financial status. Whether you are applying for a home loan, or any other category, financial firms will not grant credit without first checking the CIBIL score. As a result, you should always keep track of your CIBIL score and seek to improve it if required.

Concluding Comments

Knowing your CIBIL score can help you immediately assess your financial situation. That’s why you should keep an eye on it by reviewing your CIBIL report regularly. The CIBIL report is produced by four credit bureaus: TransUnion CIBIL, formerly known as CIBIL, Equifax, Experian, and CRIF Highmark. By going to any of the credit bureaus’ websites, you may quickly and simply check your CIBIL score for free.

FAQs

What are the different ranges of CIBIL scores?

Here are the details about different CIBIL score ranges (may vary depending on the financial institutions).

Credit Score Range Rating Between 300 to 500 Poor Between 500 to 650 Average Between 650 to 750 Good Between 750 to 900 Excellent

How is a CIBIL score calculated?

A CIBIL score is computed based on the information and facts in your credit report. Many factors are taken into account, including your payment history (35%), amount owed (30%), length of history (15%), new credit (10%), and credit categories employed (10%).

Do I need to provide any collateral to get a Personal loan?

Personal loans are generally unsecured. As a result, you are not required to provide any collateral in order to procure it. However, if you are unable to provide your salary slips, you can use security to receive one.

Do I have to pay a high-interest rate on a Personal loan?

The applicable interest rate varies across lenders. Before making a decision, you must compare them in order to pick the suitable option. In addition to this, if your CIBIL score is 750 or above, you may get the loan at a competitive rate.

How many credit bureaus are in India?

Four credit bureaus generate a person’s CIBIL report: TransUnion CIBIL, Equifax, Experian, and CRIF Highmark. You may quickly and easily check your CIBIL score for free by visiting any of the credit bureaus’ websites.

This is a Partnered Post.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here