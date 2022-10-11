Capture this festive season with the best camera phones from OnePlus

When it comes to the festive season, especially one that’s as important an occasion to us as Diwali, when friends, family, and loved ones all gather together and we experience those unforgettable moments of fun, family, and togetherness, we need a camera that’s capable of preserving not just the colour and detail of the scene, but the mood of the moment.

A photograph isn’t just a set of 1s and 0s recorded on cold, unfeeling silicon. A good photograph is a memory, a preserved image that evokes an emotional response.

You want a camera that’s burdenless to use, something that’s fast and responsive, one that captures the image you want without you having to think about how you’re doing it. That’s exactly the experience that OnePlus promises with its cameras, and especially so with its higher-end, Hasselblad-tuned models.

OnePlus manages to do this with a smart combination of excellent image processors and a suite of powerful AI-assisted tools. You get a night mode that enhances detail while preserving colour and reducing noise, colour tuning that knows to recognised and capture natural-looking skin tones, AI that understands what colours need to pop and what can stay muted. Then there’s 4K video with support for HDR, RAW support for those who like manually tweaking their colours, a pro camera app that helps you fine-tune image capture, and so much more.

No matter what OnePlus phone you buy, you’re virtually guaranteed a camera experience that’s tailored to your shooting style, one that will capture and preserve those precious memories while preserving the magic of the moment.

Better yet, if you are looking to buy one in time for Diwali, OnePlus is offering a tonne of deals across its flagships. Here are some of the best deals:

OnePlus Flagship Smartphone offers:

OnePlus is offering festive discounts of Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus 10 Pro, and Rs 2,000 on the OnePlus 10R, and the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition.

Customers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 6,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 10 Pro, Rs 3,000 on the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition, and Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus 10T via ICICI Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus Experience Stores and other offline partner stores.

Note: These offers are only valid for a minimum purchase value of Rs 53,599, Rs 28,049, Rs 28,049, and Rs 44,999 for the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition, and the OnePlus 10T Respectively.

Customers can also purchase the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition, as well as the OnePlus 10T with up to 9 months and 6 months no-cost EMI respectively on ICICI Bank Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and offline partner stores.

Axis bank Customers can avail of instant bank discounts of Rs 6,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 10 Pro, of Rs 3,000 on the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition, and of Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus 10T via Axis Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus Experience Stores and other offline partner stores.

Customers can also purchase the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition, as well as the OnePlus 10T with up to 9 months and 6 months n-cost EMI respectively on Axis Bank Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and offline partner stores.

Note: These offers are only valid for a minimum purchase value of Rs 56,949, Rs 29,749, Rs 29,749, and Rs 42,999 for the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition, and the OnePlus 10T Respectively.

OnePlus and iOS users can exchange their older smartphones to avail an additional exchange offer of Rs 10,000 on OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Rs 3,000 on OnePlus 10R 5G and Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus 10T 5G on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores.

Additionally, Amazon customers will receive a discount of Rs 6,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 10 Pro, of Rs 3,000 on the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition, and of Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus 10T on Amazon.in from 1 October to 3 October.

Users opting for purchase via Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Finance can avail of 12 months no-cost EMI on purchase of the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition, OnePlus 10T 5G, and OnePlus 9 series. Offer available across OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores from 1 October to 31 October.

