Dehydration Impacts Your Workout More Than You Can Imagine

Breaking a sweat is great for your health, but it is equally important to keep an eye on your hydration, so you don’t undo the benefits of exercise! When you exercise, your body sweats to regulate temperature: the harder you work, the more you heat up, the more you sweat. As sweat evaporates, it cools your skin and keeps you from overheating.

However, if you’re not careful you could end up losing too much fluid, and dehydration can affect the efficiency of both processes – sweating, and heat dissipation. Instead of feeling energized after a workout, you come back home tired, irritable, and hungry (thirsty too, but it’s easy to mistake thirst for hunger when we’re tired). Not only that, dehydration hurts your ability to exercise in the first place: the capacity to perform high-intensity exercise, which results in exhaustion within a few minutes, is reduced by as much as 45% by prior dehydration

So, not only are you more tired, you’ve also worked out less. It’s a lose-lose situation, and one that is very easily remedied. Here are some easy steps you can take to make the most out of your workout, and your water bottle!

Hydrate before, during and after exercise

Hydration isn’t something that happens the instant you drink water. You have to give water and salts, time to work their way through your system. If you’re going to do a lot of cardio, you also don’t want to drink too much just before your workout as it can make you uncomfortable. Experiment with timing to understand when is the best time to drink up – for most people, 45 mins before a strong workout is ideal, followed by regular sips (not gulps!) of water while exercising. Always listen to your thirst post workout, and drink as much as your body demands!

Carry a water bottle

Especially if you’re out running. Chances are that your gym, yoga or fitness class has a water cooler, but who has the time to fiddle with a little paper cup in the middle of a workout? If you have your water bottle next to you as you exercise, you’re much more likely to keep sipping.

Understand what fluid balance is

Hydration isn’t about water alone. The body needs electrolytes (sodium, potassium, calcium and other minerals) to keep electrical impulses firing between cells, keep your blood flowing, your skin moist, and your brain and other organs happy. Good hydration is about maintaining not just enough water in the body, but the saltiness of that water via these electrolytes

Sugar is not your friend

Your post workout drink needs to replenish both the fluids and electrolytes you’ve just lost. However, it’s easy to give in to post workout sugar cravings, because of how hungry most of us are! However, sugar dehydrates us, and adds empty calories into our bodies! The kidneys work to eliminate sugars by channeling it out of the body through urine, and out with it go your precious fluids and salts. What’s worse, is that thirst often feels like a sugar craving – making you reach for one more! Think about all the good food you could’ve eaten for the same amount of calories you just consumed in a sugary drink!

Oral Rehydration Salt Solution

Conclusion

The best way to battle dehydration is to keep an eye on your water intake, and to eat plenty of water rich fruits and vegetables, stews, dals and soups! If you workout in the mornings, drink up as soon as you wake up so you’re well hydrated before you start exercising, and use the rest of the day to build back your fluid balance. If you prefer evenings, then make sure that you get in your electrolytes and fluids during the day – because you’re going to sweat it out!

