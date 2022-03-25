Does Scrapping Your Car Impact Your Car Insurance Policy?

Scrapping a car usually holds a huge impact on the car insurance policy. Before we get into detail, let us see what scrapping off a car means.

A severely damaged car that cannot be repaired is sent for scrapping. In this case, the car is in its most damaged state and it is valued only for its weight in materials like iron, rubber, glass, and so on. This is often referred to as scrap value. Scrapping of old cars has become a compulsory mandate in India.

Here are the reasons why it is important to scrap a car:



Driving an old car that is more than 15 years old can be unsafe for the driver and can be prone to accidents. Old cars have been contributing a lot of pollution and carbon emissions which are highly harmful to the environment. A car that is highly damaged will only increase landfills with such abandoned vehicles. However, while scrapping it would mean its parts get recycled responsibly. Vehicle owners will receive tax benefits as an incentive to scrap an old car.

How does scrapping your car impact your car insurance policy?

If you are driving an old car and wondering how scrapping works. Here are some pointers.



The motor law in our country states that the lifespan of a personal car is 20 years and that of a commercial vehicle is 15 years. A fitness test needs to be done for a 15-year-old car to check if its lifespan can be extended by 5 years.

A Scrap test will have old cars and will have to go under a compulsory fitness test. The vehicles that pass the test can be re-registered and the others will go through the process of scrapping. A vehicle that has failed the test will be considered unregistered.



Driving an old and unfit car is always dangerous which increases the liability of the motor insurance provider for which they charge a higher premium. But, once your car gets scrapped you do not have to pay a premium for your car insurance plan .



If your damaged car’s repair costs are too high, the car insurance company may extend an offer to purchase the car from you. But, if your car is scrapped the car insurance company will make the payment to you for the value of the car in addition to the amount they get from the junkyard. So, scrapping your car will help you get a higher claim from your insurer.



Once your car has been scrapped, you will need to cancel its registration certificate. You will also need to inform your insurer when you scrap your car. The insurer will cancel the insurance policy for your vehicle since it will no longer be registered for usage on public roads. Cancelling the registration certificate and insurance plan helps prevent theft and misuse. Another point to remember is that older and unfit cars contribute to the higher Incurred Claim Ratio (ICR) of the insurer. Incurred Claim Ratio is the ratio of the total value of claims settled vs the total value of premiums received during the financial year. With the scrappage of unfit cars, the ICR is also expected to decrease.

