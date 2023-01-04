Happydent in association with News18 is inviting you all to #MakeADent and win up to Rs 17 lacs. Here’s how…

No sharing new ideas. No solving quizzes. No answering brain teasers. Just showcasing positive stories of people who have inspired you with their do-good gestures. This can give you a chance to win cash prizes up to ₹17 lacs*.

Happydent in association with News18 presents ‘Make A Dent’ contest, a one-of-a-kind competition that urges all Indians, to share self-shot videos and pictures of positive change brought about by local change makers, bringing their stories to the fore thereby inspiring many more to follow.

You are invited to be a part of one of the biggest citizen journalism event by sending in your entries in image/video format here or on Instagram. A panel of renowned judges will go through all of the entries and the 10 best submissions will win cash prizes up to ₹17 lacs*.

But before you participate, here are things to keep in mind when participating in Happydent & News18’s #MakeADent contest.

How to Participate in Make A Dent Contest: FAQS

Who can participate?

Anyone who:

Wishes to empower others through compelling storytelling.

Is 18 years of age and an Indian citizen.

How to participate?

You can submit your entries here. Enter your username, Email id, phone number along with your entry video/photo in the form on the site.

OR

You can submit your entries (either image-based or video-based) on Instagram using the hashtag #MakeADent and tag @CNNNews18 and @happydentind

Where can I submit my video?

If you are submitting the entries via the website, you will need to add a short Happydent slate (either at the beginning or the end of the video) that is available on the site and can be downloaded and stitched to your videos. The addition of the Happydent slate is essential for your entry to qualify.

If you are submitting the video entries via Instagram, you need to use the #MakeADent Insta Filter, as part of a segment of the video. Happydent is helping throw light on various social issues and thereby encouraging people to do something about them. The filter needs to be only a part of one segment of the video and need not be used throughout. You’ll also need to use #MakeADent and tag @CNNNews18 and @happydentind in your entry. Make sure your profile is public for us to see your entry.

Can I submit my story with an image/photo?

If you are submitting image-based entries on the website, you need not use any filter or template or slate. The picture needs to capture the crux of the story and a short write-up must be included along with the picture that will describe the entire story behind the picture, be it about an individual or group of individuals bringing about change.

If you are submitting image-based entries on Instagram, you need not use any filter or template or slate. The picture needs to capture the crux of the story and a short write-up must be included in the caption along with the picture that will describe it. You also need to use #MakeADent and tag @CNNNews18 and @happydentind in your entry.

You can submit more than one image if it helps build the story better. On social media, these images can be submitted as a carousel and on the site, you can upload multiple images.

Can I submit my entry in Hindi?

Yes, users can submit their entries in either English OR Hindi languages.

Will my story be made public?

If you are participating on Instagram it will be public. The best and winning stories will be shared across our website, TV channels, social media handles and other platforms. News18 and Happydent will reserve the right to use your entries for promotion.

How will my story be evaluated and by whom?

For video-based entries – All entries to be qualified will be judged upon the originality of the story talked about, its social relevance and impact, use of audio-visual techniques to present the story in the best possible manner, language and presentation skills.

– All entries to be qualified will be judged upon the originality of the story talked about, its social relevance and impact, use of audio-visual techniques to present the story in the best possible manner, language and presentation skills. For image-based entries – All image-based entries will be judged on the originality of the story talked about in the caption/write-up supporting the picture, its social relevance and impact, the quality of the photograph and the creativity demonstrated in succinctly capturing the story visually, in addition to the language and presentation skills.

To create a winning story, here are some Do’s & Don’ts.

Do’s

All Instagram entries should include the mandatory hashtag and handle tags.

Video entries need to be in a vlogging format.

Entries should be created in the manner of a narrative (how reporters, journalists, vloggers create videos featuring someone else).

All entries need to show societal issues which are being made right by the individual or group of individuals.

Short byte/short interview/conversation with the individual who is actually taking action is encouraged for video entries.

Entries should focus more on the Good Samaritan than the entry (image/video) creators.

Video-based entries should be limited to 5-7 minutes.

Don’ts

Entries should not only highlight the random act of kindness without giving any context.

Use of music is not mandatory but it should not be the only audio used.

Entries should NOT appear as music-based reels, and should have narration and reporting instead.

Entries should not feature any competition brands of Happydent (chocolate, chewing gums or other brands).

For more details, you can also visit the microsite here.

Terms and Conditions

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to spread positivity and get clicking!

