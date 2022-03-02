Featuring stunning selfies and an equally stunning design, the vivo V23e 5G is the phone to beat

Even before we dive into the specs and drool over that 44 MP selfie camera we must admit that this V23e is a stunner. At 7.32 mm, it’s one of the sleekest phones around, and that stunning surface finish just takes things to another level.

The translucent metallic finish on the flat frame and the Fluorite AG glass with its diffused surface coating looks and feels incredible. Don’t be surprised if people mistake the phone for something worth 2-3 times its actual MRP.

Eye-catching selfies

Once you’ve managed to move past the design, it’s the cameras that grab your attention. Vivo has always offered excellent selfie cameras and the vivo V23e 5G is no exception. The front camera is a monster 44 MP F2.0 unit with eye AF and a bunch of AI-assisted tracking and image enhancement features.

Where many other cameras just give up in the night, there’s an AI Extreme Night mode that uses multiple-frame merging to identify and enhance your features, making sure you look as good in low light as you do in the day. And this is the front camera we’re still talking about, not the rear.

Advertisement

Eye tracking is particularly impressive, and important, because as any portrait photographer will tell you, getting the eyes in focus is crucial to any portrait. The vivo V23e 5G also has a ‘Steadiface Selfie Video’, which translates to the camera locking focus on your face and stabilising selfie video around it. This is great for vlogs and Insta Stories alike.

Triple camera array

The rear cameras are no less impressive. Mounted in a sleek camera island, the array comprises a 50 MP F1.8 primary camera, 8 MP F2.2 120° super wide-angle camera, and a 2 MP F2.4 macro.

Features like an enhance night mode that works to maintain texture detail, vivo’s signature bokeh flare portrait mode, double exposure, and more are present to enhance the experience.

Powering this gorgeous phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Included is a 4,050 mAh battery with 44 W FlashCharge support that’ll give go from 1-67% in 30 min.

The display measures 6.44 inches and is an AMOLED panel with a 60 Hz refresh rate and over 400 ppi. The colour, apparently, is inspired by the night sky, and you can see where that brilliant blue draws its inspiration from.

Slick and stylish design

The two colour options — Sunshine Gold and Midnight Blue — are quite stunning, and offer entirely different experiences. Sunshine Gold features a soft-touch matte texture and a gently reflective surface and is warm and welcoming to the touch. Midnight Blue, on the other hand, is surprisingly smooth and feels quite pleasant to hold.

With a slick, stylish design and impressive camera features, the vivo V23e is easily a top pick for smartphones in this price bracket. If you’re looking to buy one, there’s no reason to wait! The phone is available right now in an 8/128 GB config at Rs 25,990.

This Article is written by Studio18 on behalf of Vivo.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.