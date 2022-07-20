HCMCT Manipal Hospitals and CNN-News18 Present Health First: Overcoming Obesity – Learn Key Factors of Obesity and Measures to Control it

The World Health Organization (WHO) has described obesity as a global epidemic still it is one of the most neglected public health problems.

Obesity is affecting not just adults but children as well. More than 1 billion people worldwide are obese – 650 million adults, 340 million adolescents and 39 million children and the numbers are only increasing.

The World Obesity Atlas 2022 published by the World Obesity Federation, estimates that every 1 in 5 women and 1 in 7 men, would be living with obesity by 2030.

India is also battling the global health crisis with 135 million people being obese in the county as per a WHO report. It is estimated that by 2030, 27.8% of worldwide obesity would be dictated by Indians accounting for 5% of the global population.

Looking at the numbers, we can easily say that the epidemic is reaching catastrophic proportions and has become a major health concern across the globe.

Diet plans, health clubs, and medical treatments are some of the fastest-growing segments in the weight loss market. But is there really a magic pill to treat obesity?

Let us find out how India can tackle this emerging health crisis from Dr. Randeep Wadhawan, HOD – Department of Minimal Access Surgery, Bariatric & Metabolic, and Gastrointestinal Surgery, Manipal Hospitals Delhi as he decodes the causes and right treatment for obesity.

What is obesity?

At the most basic, the word obesity is a way to describe having too much body fat. The most commonly used measure of weight status is the Body Mass Index i.e. BMI.

Obesity is defined by Body Mass Index which uses a simple calculation based on the ratio of your height and weight. (BMI = weight in kgs / height in m2).

What is considered a healthy BMI?

The World Health Organization classifies an adult as healthy if their BMI ranges between 19 and 24. A BMI of 25 to 29 is considered overweight while 30 or higher BMI is an indicator of obesity.



What causes obesity?

Typically, obesity results from inherited, physiological and environmental factors, along with an individual’s diet, physical activity and exercise choices.

What are the common consequences of being obese?

Obesity leads to deep and vast health effects and causes a lasting impact on communities, individuals and future generations.

Obesity is a health condition that can impact most of your body systems. It affects the heart, kidneys, liver, joints and reproductive system. Obesity if ignored can also lead to multiple health problems such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, stroke, acid reflux issues, PCOD leading to infertility issues, and various forms of cancer including breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric and others.



Obesity among children and adolescents is even more alarming as obese children are at a greater risk of being obese in adulthood or experiencing disability or premature death as adults.

How can we control obesity?

It is possible to control this predictable and preventable health crisis with a healthy lifestyle and for that, you need to stay active, follow a healthy diet, get adequate sleep and stay relaxed.

A regular health check is of paramount importance in preventing obesity. Therefore, keep getting your health screening done at regular intervals.

Obesity awareness needs to start at the grassroots among children. They should be taught about it in schools. Furthermore, a positive change must come to all parts of society including individuals, families, communities and government.

We need to create an environment where the default option is the healthy choice for us and our children.

Because – “A healthy India is an economically stronger India”.

At what stage medical intervention is required?

For overweight people having BMI between 25 and 29, it is recommended to adopt diet and lifestyle changes.

For obese people having BMI between 30 and 35, medical treatment is suggested i.e. pharmacotherapy and pills.

For severely obese people with BMI above 35, surgical intervention becomes necessary.

What are the surgical and non-surgical treatments available at Manipal Hospitals?

Manipal Hospitals is a 63-year-old organization with 27 hospitals across 15 cities, making it the second-largest healthcare facility in India.

There is a gamut of treatments available at Manipal Hospitals for treating obesity. Depending on the patient’s age, sex, eating habits, underlying problems and other such factors, different kinds of surgical and non-surgical options are available. These include laparoscopic metabolic surgery and robotic surgery, which ensure fast and painless recovery, among others. Apart from these, a lot of preventive procedures like lifestyle modifications, dietary changes, etc. are a part of their preventive treatments.

In order to control obesity during the early stages, medical therapy, lifestyle changes and diet are the major components but at a later stage, surgical intervention is the only option.

Eat well, stay active, get enough sleep and relax!

