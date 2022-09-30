Hepatitis caused by viral infections are preventable

Hepatitis is a term used to describe inflammation (swelling)of the liver.1

Hepatitis can be caused due to viral infection or when liver is exposed to harmful substances such as alcohol.1

It can be acute (lasting less than six months) or chronic (lasting more than six months).2

Researchers have discovered several different viruses that cause hepatitis, including hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E.3

Hepatitis A and Hepatitis E typically spread through contact with food or water that has been contaminated by an infected person. These are usually short-term infections and the body is able to fight it off.3



Hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and hepatitis spread through contact with an infected person’s blood. Hepatitis B and D may also spread through contact with other body fluids, including sharing drug needles or having unprotected sex. These may be of short or long duration and early diagnosis and treatment can prevent further complications.3

Hepatitis usually causes stomach and joint pain, mild-to-moderate fever, loss of appetite, tiredness, yellow skin or eyes, dark urine and stool.2

Maintaining good personal and food hygiene, drinking bottled or purified water, and practicing safe sex can greatly reduce your chances of getting hepatitis.2

Indian Academy of Pediatrics recommends getting vaccinated against hepatitis to prevent against the infections.4

Talk to your doctor today about available vaccines and best way to prevent against hepatitis infections.

IND2246472 – 21 Sep 2022

This is a partnered post.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here