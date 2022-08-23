Hydration Best Practices: Dos and Don’ts For a Healthy You

Staying hydrated is more complicated than you think, but it’s not rocket science either. Here are simple tips to follow to stay hydrated at all times.

Indian summers are breaking records year on year, and not in ways we want them to. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the number of heatwave days in India has increased from 413 over 1981-1990 to 600 over 2011-2020. In fact, just this year, New Delhi saw seven consecutive days over 40 degrees Celsius in the month of April, when the average is 3 degrees Celcius less.

Dehydration isn’t just a summer problem. Many of us don’t recognise the signals our bodies use to communicate, and are walking around dehydrated much of the time. Granted, this type of dehydration is mild, and easily corrected, it is important to note that even mild dehydration, when it happens regularly, can cause dry and flaky skin, constipation, muscle weakness, constant fatigue and headaches.

Most of us imagine that proper hydration is just about drinking enough water. Unfortunately, it’s not that simple. Proper hydration is about fluid balance. In simple terms, this means having enough fluid and electrolytes in the body to keep electrical impulses firing between cells, keep your blood flowing, your skin moist, and your brain (and all other organs) happy.

Having said that, good hydration doesn’t need to be rocket science either. Here are a few Dos and Don’ts to get you started.

Best practices: Dos

Calculate how much water you need on a daily basis : The rule of thumb is 3.7 Litres for Men and 2.7 Litres for women per day . However, you need to adjust this upwards if you live somewhere warm (most of India), if it is summer, if you have a caffeine habit (which can cause more urination), if you exercise vigorously, if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, if you are ill, and if you are on diuretic medication. When in doubt, check with your doctor. Track your water intake: and build a water drinking habit that doesn’t rely on thirst as an indicator. Find what works for you. Many people find that water tracking apps are a great way to remind themselves to drink water. Eat water rich fruits and vegetables: Understand that hydration isn’t just about water, but also electrolytes. Soups, stews, dals and other water rich foods are a great way to improve fluid balance. It is important to top up your electrolytes when you feel dull and sluggish. Especially if you think you’re drinking enough water. At times like these, Electral – the original rehydration solution can help connect dehydration & restore fluid & electrolyte balance

Best practices: Don’ts

Don’t wait to feel thirsty: By the time you’re thirsty, you’re already mildly dehydrated (1-3% water loss). Instead, try to develop a sipping habit, and keep water readily accessible. Don’t reach for sugary drinks: Sugar makes you more thirsty! Your kidneys are part of the system that works hard to regulate your blood sugar. The kidneys do their part by channelling excess sugar into urine, and along with the sugar, you also lose valuable electrolytes and fluids. Always check the labels on sports drinks for how much sugar they contain. Don’t wait for dehydration symptoms to escalate: If you’re feeling dehydrated (particularly after a challenging workout or a really hot day), don’t wait for symptoms to escalate.Chances are, if you’re already showing symptoms, just water won’t be enough. Electral with right blend of electrolytes would be a suitable fit Don’t ignore excessive thirst and dry mouth: Especially if you experience these on a regular basis. These can often indicate other metabolic disorders and underlying diseases. Consult your doctor, not google!

Our bodies are 70% water, just like the earth! Good hydration is essential to health at all ages, and all fitness levels. The good news is that hydration is one of the easiest things to get right.It always helps to have a backup, and Indian families know how handy Electral is, in sickness and in health.

This is a Partnered Post.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here