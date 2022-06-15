If You’re a 16-22 Year Old Changemaker With A World Changing Idea, Samsung’s Solve forTomorrow Competition Is Just Right For You.

There’s something awe inspiring about young people today. This isn’t a generation that sits back. They speak their minds, loudly, if they have to. They take to the streets, bucking authority in the best of ways. They tinker, they play, they experiment, they learn, they feel, they empathize, they care, they wake us up, they are woke. They bring forth the power of blue sky thinking – impractical, highly creative, unlimited. Exactly what we need on a stressed planet with a global economy that needs to rethink itself, fast.

Samsung has known this for a while. Samsung started the Solve for Tomorrow competition in 2010 in the US with a vision to bring together young minds, empower them to achieve their full potential and pioneer positive social impact. Today, the competition is present in 33 countries, and this year, for the first time, Samsung brings this competition to India. The competition focuses on innovation and design thinking to drive solutions. For a company that values innovation, and is driven by the values of people and co-prosperity, this is on point.

Solve for Tomorrow is inviting young people between the ages of 16-22 to come forward with their solutions and ideas in the areas of Education, Environment, Agriculture and Healthcare that can help improve the lives of people. Think about it. Imagine the social impact of solving for hunger, education, health and environment… we’re setting ourselves up to succeed. We’re putting in motion a world where the basics are taken care of, and human beings can rise to their potential, the world over.

The competition is calling for visionaries – it isn’t just about the concept and the idea, but about enabling the young minds who came up with it. Through partnerships with IIT Delhi’s Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), and by bringing Samsung’s own resources, the Solve for Tomorrow competition is enabling these innovators to expand on their ideas, and to go further than they thought possible.

Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow is looking to maximise the social impact of these ideas. To that end, the top 50 teams will be given immense mentoring support, online training on design thinking and in-person training via a 3-day bootcamp at IIT Delhi. The top 10 teams will visit Samsung’s corporate headquarters in Gurugram, R&D centers in Bengaluru and Noida and the iconic Opera House in Bengaluru where they will interact with young Samsung employees and researchers. These top 10 teams will also receive online training on prototyping, to ensure their innovations are top-notch. Finally, the top 3 teams will get 6 month support and mentorship from experts at IIT Delhi.

What’s more, the top 50 teams will get vouchers of up to Rs 1 Lakh to further their education via online courses. The top 10 will receive Samsung hampers, worth Rs 1 Lakh that will include cool Samsung products. Finally, the top 3 winners will get a total grant of over Rs 1 crore alongside 6 months of support and mentoring from IIT Delhi to ready their ideas for consumer validation.

There has never been a better time to be an innovator. Or a tinkerer. Or a budding green techie. At the cusp of Industry 4.0, the opportunities for creating something new, are evenly matched by our abilities to do so. With investments into new materials, AI, cloud and cognitive computing, and even smart factories; the technology to make the impossible possible already exists. What’s more, the world is craving for solutions to some really big ticket problems. Solve for Tomorrow partners those with these unfettered ideas, and the best and brightest minds in academia and industry, to leave no stone unturned.

For all the blue sky thinkers out there, the time to bring forth these ideas is now. If you, or anyone you know is a dreamer-tinkerer-inventor between the ages of 16-22, this is your moment. Register for Solve for Tomorrow at https://www.samsung.com/in/solvefortomorrow/ as a standalone participant, or with your team (max 3 participants per team) and follow the instructions . Registrations are open, and the last date for entries is July 31st, 2022 by 5 pm.

This is a partnered post.

