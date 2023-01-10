Interesting 5G Vivo Mobile Phones to buy this Year

The much-awaited 5G network rollout finally took place in late 2022 in India, and several states can now enjoy the benefits promised by 5G technology. Among the brands that jumped on the 5G bandwagon early, vivo stands out, with iQOO offering one of the first 5G-enabled smartphones in the country. Since then, vivo has launched several 5G-enabled handsets across price segments. Vivo mobile phones are primarily known for their unique designs and class-leading cameras, but that doesn’t mean the brand cuts corners with other features.

You only have to look at the recently launched vivo V25 series mobile phones to know about vivo’s unwavering commitment to quality. From powerful 5G processors and large batteries to 3D curved displays – vivo smartphones are incredible all-rounders. Depending on your budget, you will come across impressive vivo 5G mobile phones that offer best-in-class performance, and these can go toe-to-toe with any other smartphone in their respective segments.

If you want to purchase a vivo smartphone in the near future, we have compiled a list of the most interesting 5G-enabled vivo handsets you can consider. Go through our list and choose a handset that falls within your budget range.

Vivo X80 Pro

When you talk about interesting vivo mobile phones, you have to begin with vivo’s latest flagship model, vivo X80 Pro. This incredible device is arguably the best camera phone on the market, as vivo once again partnered with ZEISS to co-engineer an exemplary rear camera module. To provide an enthralling all-around visual experience, this mobile phone comes with the V1+ Chip technology. Furthermore, the 50MP Ultra-Sensing GNV sensor at the back enhances the light sensitivity and reduces noise, resulting in incredibly detailed and high-grade images. Apart from the pro-grade cameras, the smartphone also boasts the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and the Vivo V1+ Chip. With their combined might, you can enjoy an unrivalled performance and effortless multitasking.

Vivo T1 5G

One of the best 5G-enabled handsets in the budget segment, vivo T1 5G provides robust performance. One of the vivo mobile phone’s highlights is its slim profile, with the brand touting it as the slimmest smartphone under ₹20,000. The 2.5D flat frame on the 8.25mm thin body is complemented by a clean finish on the rear, lending the phone an elegant look. At the back, the device houses a 50MP triple camera system, which allows you to click stunning images even in dimly-lit settings. Another impressive feature of this handset is its 5-layer liquid cooling technology, which helps keep the skin temperatures low. Thus, you can indulge in long, intense gaming sessions without worrying about lags or fatigue.

Vivo Y21 5G

Talking about slim smartphones, the vivo Y21 5G smartphone is one of the thinnest devices available today. Its 8mm Trendy Slim design has made it a hot favourite among teenagers and young adults. Furthermore, vivo Y21 5G comes in two magnificent colours – Midnight Blue and Diamond Glow, which use the curtain coating AG technique to infuse the device with subtle elegance. On the front, the vivo Y21 5G flaunts a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with in-cell technology, which dispenses visuals with sharp details and vibrant colours. All of these features make this vivo mobile phone an absolute bargain, given its price tag.

Vivo V25 Pro

The brand unveiled the vivo V25 series phones at the beginning of 2022, and the top-end variant comes with a captivating display and awe-inspiring design. The flawless curvature extends from the front to the rear, bestowing an opulent appearance upon the handset. Additionally, the Fluorite AG Glass design allows the smartphone to change colours depending on the type of light reflecting on the surface! The vivo mobile phone sports a 6.56-inch 3D curved POLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. This provides a smooth scrolling experience, while the visuals on the smartphone are fluid and judder-free. Similar to other vivo mobile phones, the vivo V25 Pro also houses an exceptional camera module, headlined by a 64MP OIS Night Camera with a Super Night Portrait algorithm. Thus, you can click professional-grade images without any difficulties with this device.

Vivo V23 5G

Sporting India’s first 50MP Eye AF dual-selfie camera system, the vivo V23 5G smartphone is an influencer’s delight. This vivo mobile phone is also ultra-slim, and you can comfortably grip the handset with one hand. Furthermore, clicking group photos is extremely simple, thanks to the 105 degrees Wide-Angle Night Selfie feature. Thus, regardless of the group size, you won’t leave anyone out of the frame. This handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, which delivers high-end performance. The Extended RAM 2.0 attribute further adds up to 4GB of idle memory to the RAM, and you can effortlessly switch between apps and enjoy a lag-free performance.

These are some of the most interesting vivo mobile phones that you can purchase this year. If you want a budget handset, you can opt for the vivo Y21 5G mobile phone. However, if you are looking for a premium device that offers flagship-level performance, you can invest in the vivo X80 Pro model. Depending on your budget and needs, you can select a vivo mobile phone from the models mentioned above.

