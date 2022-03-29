International Epilepsy Day 2022- A Global Initiative For Awareness and Acceptance

Despite being one of the oldest known medical conditions, there is a lack of awareness and reluctance when it comes to epilepsy.

Epilepsy is a chronic neurological condition in which brain activity becomes abnormal due to excessive electrical discharge in the brain cells. This leads to recurrent ‘seizures’ or ‘fits’. It affects people of all ages and the severity of these seizures vary from one individual to another.

The World Health Organization also recognizes this as one of the most common neurological diseases seen in more than 50[i] million people across the globe. In India alone, about 10 million people experience seizures associated with epilepsy.

And yet, these spasms and uncontrollable muscle twitches are seen as taboo in society.

Epilepsy- A Social Stigma

Science has seen notable advances in the treatment of epilepsy, especially within the past several decades. However, people suffering or being related to someone with this disorder continue to be stigmatized by it. Apart from the economic challenges that come with continual treatment and healthcare fees, the social consequences of having epilepsy are also enormous.

Parents of children who suffer from epilepsy feel overprotective towards them. They keep them under constant check and limit their access to the outside world. They do that to make sure that the child is not alone if they experience a seizure. Constant assistance further adds to the child’s emotional turmoil.

Apart from children, adults too face formal discrimination at the workplace sometimes. They deal with lowered self-esteem challenges and unacceptance in society when it comes to marriage. There are other big and small issues too when it comes to attaining licenses, health insurance and occupational opportunities.

Epilepsy to date remains a defining feature of one’s identity. Such societal discernment is a source of considerable concern for most patients and their peers. It adversely influences their psychological well-being and overall quality of life.

What Is The International Epilepsy Day?

Observed annually on the 2nd Monday of February, International Epilepsy Day is a global event commemorated to promote awareness and eradicate the stigma around this neurological condition. It is a powerful opportunity for people with epilepsy or their families to share their experiences and stories with a global audience. It is a chance to bring the disease ‘out of the shadows’ and throw light on how it affects careers, social life and all day-to-day activities.

The International Epilepsy Day is for everyone to contribute to their best abilities.

Regardless of where you are

Regardless of the scale at which you can help spread awareness

Regardless of whether you are focused on the medical or the social aspects of the disease

Efforts must be taken to strengthen public and private endeavours for reducing the disease’s impact. There is a need to dispel stigma and reduce the treatment gap and morbidity of people with epilepsy. The International Epilepsy Day presses on concerning facts about the condition and urges to improvise treatment and look at greater investment in research. The day also advocates for appropriate legislation to protect the human rights of people with epilepsy and encourages them to live life to their fullest potential.

The International Epilepsy Day is to unite and speak with one global voice. What you do in your own way to mark the day will make a difference to all those 50 million people in the world who are living with epilepsy.

An estimated one crore people with Epilepsy in India are left undiagnosed or unmedicated. So, join Abbott’s #EforEpilepsy campaign to raise awareness, fight social shame and change the face of global healthcare. This special Epilepsy Awareness Program encourages those who experience its symptoms to consult their neurologists. Together we fight epilepsy and commit to making the world a better, safer haven.

