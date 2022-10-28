Kohler Pecha Kucha Delhi Event

On September 23, 2022, in New Delhi, Kohler India celebrated the 10th anniversary of their Pecha Kucha event with a gathering of the industry’s most prominent figures in the art and design field.

In 2013, Kohler India launched its first Pecha Kucha to give India’s most renowned architects a forum in which to exchange ideas and insights on a wide range of design-related subjects, such as “Wanderlust: Creativity Inspired by Travel,” “Eves: Even to Uneven,” and many more.

The last decade or so has seen a spectacular increase in the number of new brands, rebrandings, re-imaginings, and re-rebrandings. We can trace design back through time because designers are viewed as problem solutions. When considering design in the context of buildings, technological advances like those made possible by computer programs and software have had the most impact. More and more daring endeavors, from eco-structures to those that defy gravity, are now feasible as a result. Of course, architectural styles shift and evolve just like those of any other artistic discipline.

Throughout history, ideas on what constitutes good design have evolved, and this is not just something that has affected the built environment. Many external variables have influenced design shifts, and some recent ones have truly prompted us to reconsider the design and how it has to progress sustainably going forward. Fiduciarily, we have an obligation to both improve the Then and Now and leave something of value for the Future

In a session moderated by Rini Simon Khanna, the architects spoke about the evolution of design in the 2020 format. The panel included Parveen Gupta, Head of Marketing at Kohler India, Ashmit Singh Alag (Transform Design), Pooja Bihani (Spaces & Design), Priyanka Khanna (42mm), Anand Sharma (Design Forum International), and Mitu Mathur (Gian P Mathur).

Mr. Parveen Gupta showcased that the core of any design is to delight consumers through an emotional connection. He said, “The bathtubs made by us have delighted customers. We’ve been making toilets for the last 140 years, and here is the first 3D-printed basin designed by us. This is completely changing the paradigm of design where you can personalize it so much that you can have your personalized sync. This is the future of design. We also take delight in saying that we were featured in the Museum of Modern Art way back in 1929. This year we have launched products that we are taking from museums to people’s washrooms.”

Moving forward, Pooja Bihani said, “Design then and now is like ying-yang. Within Ying is Yang and within Yang is Ying. Life truly is a paradox. Here’s a legend of the pure generally designed Chandigarh chair; a great example of how it was then stacked up and auctioned from lots of government buildings to now a graceful possession of most contemporary living rooms. From then to now, design has been retrofitted to a modern Avatar.”

Continuing this presentation, the next panelist, Mr. Anand Sharma speaks on the evolution of windows. He said, “Windows have always been meant to keep us connected with the outdoors, our natural habitat. From a pure functionality or visibility standpoint, windows are meant to see and feel the world. Irrespective of the geographical coordinates we find ourselves in, windows have been our visual, sensual, and aural gateways to the outdoors. The design community needs to refocus and realign to designing inside-out.”

Mitu Mathur felt that less is more. She said, “The future is now. The majestic sari has manifested itself in various forms through the ages. The sari- then & now, both achieve the same goal of enhancing the feminity and grace of women. It satisfies the urge to establish a new identity with design. The same rule applies to all things around us of being contextually and responding to the changing needs of society.”

Priyanka Khanna spoke about how design at the core is about problem-solving. She said, “A designer is perceived as a person who is paid to build something. When we are out of college, we rush into the process of building. I realized that design is about graduating from existing conditions to a preferred one and it’s definitely not limited to building only.”

Lastly, Ashmit Singh Alag discussed his design journey from then to now. He said, “I would like to emphasize the journey itself without any burden of a permanent conclusion thinking about how the perception of design has evolved over time because it is rarely based on our perceptions. We don’t see things for what they are but for who we are. Our experiences and perceptions can often be our greatest limitation.”

Design truly has evolved from then to now!

Watch the event highlights Episode 2 – https://youtu.be/-HliaOY1Svs

This is a Patnered Post.

