Maruti Suzuki Alto: The Most Affordable Car Also Offers The Best Fuel Economy In The Segment

India is a land of aspiration, on the cusp of a new growth story. Being deemed the world’s fastest growing major economy in 2022 is not a cause for celebration but a call to action. Indians today are raring to go places, and need a partner who is as ambitious, and even more reliable. For 40 years now, Maruti Suzuki has been that partner. The story of Maruti Suzuki, is, in many ways, the story of progressive India.

When Maruti Suzuki started operations in India, cars were considered a luxury item: meant only for the affluent. Then, Maruti Suzuki brought in value-packed small cars and changed the game overnight: a personal car within the reach of an average Indian customer, who also happened to be upwardly mobile. The Maruti Suzuki Alto is the most recognisable emblem of that ambition.

India’s Best Loved Family Car

Everyone remembers their first car with fondness and for generations now, Maruti Suzuki has been the family car of choice. Launched in September 2000, the Alto has surpassed milestone after milestone. It has been the No.1 selling car for a whopping 16 consecutive years till 2020. Even in the last fiscal year, the car was the fourth best selling model in the passenger vehicle industry. With over 43.3 lakh families being the proud owners of the Alto, it is India’s largest selling car. Per Maruti Suzuki, a 100 Altos sold EVERY HOUR for the past 22 years. Not only is it the first pick for first time buyers, it has also made more members of the family independent, as one in three buyers are additional buyers.

Great things do come in small Maruti Suzuki cars. It is this power of the small (but agile!) that fueled India’s growth in the last 40 years from being nowhere in car manufacturing to becoming the fourth-largest car manufacturer in the world.

Small Car, Big Value.

Most Indian dads suggest their kids buy a Maruti as their first car, all thanks to the trust and the network the company has built since its inception. But one factor makes the Alto so much more attractive than others: its price-tag. The car is extremely affordable with the lowest variant sold at just Rs. 3.39 lakh, ex showroom (Delhi). The brand’s pricing strategy works perfectly for the cost sensitive middle-class consumer.

Don’t let the car’s size fool you. For a small car, the Alto is a giant on features, value for money and safety. Far from sitting on their well earned laurels, the carmaker has pushed the envelope on the Alto with each new iteration. The latest Alto offers dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, smart reverse parking sensors and rear door child lock.

For Indians on a shoe-string budget, great mileage isn’t just a good-to-have feature, it often is the deciding factor. The new Alto, with its peppy engine and the factory-fitted S-CNG technology ensures that you get the most out of your commute, and your weekend long drives. The “Kitna deti hai?” factor plays a big role in the minds of the mass market and the Alto far exceeds expectations in this department. The petrol version of the Maruti Suzuki Alto returns an ARAI certified mileage figure of 22.05 Kmpl while the CNG powered variant returns a whopping 31.59 Kms/Kg.

Is the initial cost low? Yes. Is the running cost low? Yes. But what about the maintenance cost? Well for the Maruti Suzuki Alto, the answer to this question is another resounding “Yes!”. As per industry experts, the average five-year maintenance cost is roughly Rs.20,000. Didn’t that just make you smile?

Designed in India. Built for India.

The Alto’s strong performance in hilly terrain endears it to customers in Kashmir, Himachal, Uttaranchal and the Seven Sisters, home to some of the harshest road conditions in India. Its popularity in these areas is a testament to the fact that the car has impeccable reliability even in sub-zero conditions, a tall ground clearance, and great low end torque that ensures minimal gear changes. It has a compact turning radius of under around 4.5 meters, and combined with its compact size, lets it squeeze through the narrowest of paths. It’s also these very attributes that make the car a joy to drive in the plains where the conditions are a lot more forgiving.

Maruti’s support network has spread out to every nook and crevice of this country, and no matter where you travel, you will always encounter a Maruti service station, within minutes of where you are. What’s more, there’s never any dearth of spare parts, even in the remotest areas of the country.

Conclusion

Maruti Suzuki taught the Indian to dream: to own a car, to move up in the world, to be more. The Maruti Suzuki Alto continues in that legacy – fulfilling the dream of millions of young and first time car owners. To the upwardly mobile Indian, the Alto is freedom. The freedom to go anywhere, do anything, and to dream big.

Let your dreams take wings. With the Maruti Suzuki Alto, your future is ready to take off.

This is a Partnered Post.

Read all the Latest News here