Maruti Suzuki True Value: Buying and selling a pre-owned car has never been easier!

For anyone who has bought a pre-owned (or as we say in India: second hand) car, the trope of the used car salesman is unshakeable. You know you’ll end up overpaying for a car that you’ll spend a lot more on with your mechanic. If you’ve ever sold your car, you know that it’s almost impossible to get a fair valuation of your beloved car, no matter how well you’ve kept it.

How then, does one buy or sell a used car? Hypothetically, the key ingredients missing in this equation are:

Trust: That you won’t be swindled.

Reliability: That you can expect the other party to keep their word.

Comfort and Ease: That they will respect your time and commitments.

Integrity and Transparency: That the pricing won’t be driven by forces beyond your control and understanding. You will be given all the information you need to make a decision. Be it to sell, or buy.

Lucky for India, we have a brand that embodies all these values: Maruti Suzuki. For generations now, the Maruti has been the family’s first car. In most cases, the second one too. The product is great, and the service is better. For anyone buying a new car, Maruti Suzuki is always a frontrunner.

And now, with Maruti Suzuki True Value, they bring the same trust, reliability, comfort, ease, integrity and transparency into the buying and selling of pre-owned cars. Maruti Suzuki True Value functions as a one stop destination making it ideal for sellers who want a fair price for their cars, and buyers who want value for their money.

Making Selling a Breeze

If you’re a proud car owner who has never sold a car before, Maruti Suzuki True Value is going to save you a lifetime of heartache. For starters, you don’t need to leave home, or even make a phone call. All you need to do is register on the app or website, and schedule your At Home Evaluation. Or you can drive to your nearest showroom. With 556 outlets in 276 cities, you’re never too far from one!

Whichever way you go, you’re assigned a dedicated Relationship Officer who is responsible for your satisfaction, every step of the way. This means, you never have to explain ‘the whole situation’ to someone new. You have a guaranteed single point of contact, whose main job is to get you through the process with minimal friction.

The next step in the process is the Digital Evaluation. This is a thorough check of all the critical aspects of the car, using state-of-the-art tools and technology. Each car is evaluated against 376 quality checks covering the engine, suspension, brakes, transmission and steering control, electrical fittings, health and hygiene, exterior and interior, performance, service history and much more.

Now that the car has been thoroughly evaluated, it’s time for the AI Based Scientific Pricing Engine. Not only is this a very quick process, it is also completely transparent. The scientific pricing engine uses data science and artificial intelligence to provide real-time price ranges, based on criteria such as make and model of the vehicle, usage, condition, depreciation, etc over the years of ownership.

Once you’ve advised the Relationship Manager that you’re ready to proceed, the Hassle Free Documentation process. No more standing in line or dealing with bureaucratic red tape, anywhere. Maruti Suzuki True Value’s process involves minimal interaction with you - all the way through RC transfers, registration, and any other paperwork the car may need in readiness for its new owner. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki True Value prides itself on getting you your payment on time. In fact, On-Time Payment is a much loved USP!

Buying with Confidence

If you’re considering a brand new Maruti Suzuki car, but just can’t afford it, Maruti Suzuki True Value delivers on its name. The pleasure of buying a pre-owned car comes from its value: you now have a car you always wanted, at a significantly lower price. However, the risk it brings with it is of the unknown. Has the car been in an accident? Has it suffered wear and tear that isn’t obvious to you now? How long is it going to last?

Fortunately, Maruti Suzuki True Value understands this. This is why Maruti Suzuki evaluates each pre-owned car on 376 points that are divided into the following categories: engine, suspension, brakes, transmission and steering control, electrical fittings, and miscellaneous. These points cover the used car’s health, hygiene, aesthetic, and its performance. After evaluating all the 376 points, the car is sent to an Authorized Maruti Service Centre, so that it can be refurbished with original Maruti Suzuki genuine parts and accessories. The car is later checked and a digital certificate is issued, certifying its fitness.

Maruti Suzuki then performs a number of pre-sales checks on the original documents, insurance, RC, kilometers run by the car, chassis number, registration number, etc. There is also a check performed on the owner’s details, service history of the car, etc. It is only once a car passes all these checks that it becomes available to you on the website and in the dealership.

There’s a wide range of cars to choose from. Each of these True Value certified cars come with up to 1 year warranty, and 3 free services. Once you’ve found your match, a dedicated Relationship Officer guides you through the Hassle Free Documentation process, all the way from RC transfers and registration, to buying insurance. In fact, there are in-house services like Maruti Finance and Maruti Insurance that customers can take advantage of. Moreover, at Maruti Suzuki True Value, you also receive an owner’s manual and #TrueValueCertification.

Creating Trust, Driving Value

As a Maruti customer, this creates enormous value for you as a buyer and as a seller. For buyers, it unlocks the pleasure of owning their favorite car, at a price that is affordable for them. For sellers, it unlocks convenience, and when it is this convenient to sell and buy your dream car, it shows up in the resale prices owners get for them. It’s a win-win for buyers and sellers, and for the brand itself.

Today Maruti Suzuki True Value has not only redefined the pre-own car selling and buying journey for customers, but has also made the entire process seamless and reliable. This is the legacy of trust that the brand brings. This is why they have 46 Lakh happy customers, and more are added every day.

Visit https://www.marutisuzukitruevalue.com/ to experience the difference, firsthand.

