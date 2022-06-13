NEC Laboratories India & Tamil Nadu Agricultural University sign MoU to co-create newer agri-tech solutions to improve agri output

NEC Laboratories India (NLI), an entity of NEC Corporation India – a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), to create newer solutions to resolve agricultural issues using analytics and AI. The signing of this MoU with TNAU marks NLI’s first partnership in the ‘agri-tech’ space in India.

Since its establishment in 2018, NLI has been developing digital transformation solutions to transform the industries in India and other countries.

Through this co-creation partnership, NEC aims to create a solution which helps identify major crop disease and deficiency categories, and provide appropriate remedies via Agri experts. NLI will develop a mobile app with AI/ML capability, while TNAU shall provide expert guidance and assist in data collection activity to detect diseases in this collaboration. By combining the best of both parties, early detection of disease onset through artificial intelligence can be achieved, and farmers will be able to take remedial actions promptly.

NEC aims to cover majorly impacted crops within India, with enhanced accuracy over the next 12 months.

According to the United Nations’ Food & Agriculture Organisation (FAO), farmers globally lose up to 40% of their crops to insects and diseases every year, costing industries in excess of USD 70 billion. Similarly in India, the agriculture sector faces significant crop yield variations, which are aggravated by increased weather fluctuations (climate change), plant diseases, macro-economic developments and other uncertainties.

Today, the Indian agriculture industry faces various problems, all of which result in severe crop losses of up to 30-60% of the annual harvests. The primary reasons for loss of harvest are: