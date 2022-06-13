NEC launches iPASOLINK EX Advanced, E-Band Wireless Transport Solutions in India to support increased backhaul demand

About NEC Corporation India (NEC India)

NEC is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies and brings more than 121 years of expertise in technological innovation to provide solutions for empowering people, businesses, and society. Headquartered in Japan, NEC started operations in India in the 1950s, accelerating its growth through the expansion of business to global markets. NEC in India expanded its business from telecommunications to public safety, logistics, transportation, retail, finance, unified communication, and IT platforms, serving across governments, businesses as well as individuals. With its Centre of Excellence for analytics platform solutions, big data, biometrics, mobile and retail, NEC in India offers innovative new services and solutions for India and global markets.

For further information, please visit: https://in.nec.com/