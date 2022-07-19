Netra Suraksha: Protecting the eyes of those who protect the nation

Nation building is a tough job, keeping it safe is a bigger one. India has one of the largest defense forces in the world, comprising not just the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, but several other agencies like the Indian Coast Guard and Border Roads Organization. These are, in turn, supported by the various arms of the Central Armed Police Forces. The most well-known of these is the Border Security Force, which guards our borders along Pakistan and Bangladesh. Taken together, the Indian Defense Forces are made up of over 51 Lakh brave men and women, who make it their life’s work to protect our lives, our properties and our freedoms.

There are other threats however, that are more insidious, and affect our health and well-being, increase the cost of medical care, and hurt the economy, not to mention the personal costs on our own families. These take the form of lifestyle diseases like Diabetes, which affects 77 million Indians today (expected to rise to 134 million by 2045), more than half of whom are undiagnosed. This means that nearly 39 million Indians with Diabetes are unaware of their increased vulnerability to diseases like Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), also known as the silent thief of sight.

Based on an analysis of 35 studies carried out between 1980 and 2008 worldwide, the overall prevalence of DR in people with diabetes using retinal images was estimated to be 35%, with vision-threatening DR present in 12%1. This means that one in three people with diabetes will develop DR, and one in eight could develop threats to their vision. The tragic fact here is that DR is entirely preventable through lifestyle modification, and can be easily detected through a simple, painless eye test.

The problem is one of awareness, and one of access to testing. Which is why Network18 has brought back the very successful ‘Netra Suraksha’ – India Against Diabetes’ initiative, in association with Novartis, once again this year. In addition to using Network18’s platforms to drive awareness campaigns, this year’s ‘Netra Suraksha’ – India Against Diabetes’ initiative will also include on-ground awareness camps throughout the country.

The initiative will also focus on a special segment of our population: the families of all those involved in protecting our freedoms, our borders and our way of life. To this end, the initiative was launched on June 14th, at the Dharamshala (BSF) War Memorial, Kutch, Gujarat. Shivani Gupta, Senior Associate Editor, CNN-News18 hosted several luminaries like Chief Guest Smt. Dr. Nimaben Acharya, Hon’ble speaker of Gujarat Legislative Assembly; and Mr. Sanjay Srivastava, DIG, BSF, Kachchh Sector. They were also joined by Ms. Vaishali Iyer, Country Head – Communications, Engagement and CSR, Novartis in India; Dr. Manisha Agarwal, Secretary, VRSI; and Rito Mitra, Co-founder of Radical Health, representing the medical community. At the end of the event, all jawans present were administered a simple test for Diabetic Retinopathy.

You can watch this memorable event on Saturday, 23rd July at 5.30pm and a repeat telecast on Sunday, 24th July at 5.30pm only on CNBC TV18.

This year, ‘Netra Suraksha’ – India Against Diabetes’ initiative is focused on on-ground awareness camps, which have already begun. To learn more about Diabetic Retinopathy and how it affects you and your loved ones, visit (microsite link). Follow News18.com for more updates about the Netra Suraksha initiative, and prepare to involve yourself in India’s fight against Diabetic Retinopathy.

Reference:

IDF Atlas, International Diabetes Federation, 9th edition, 2019

