Now Enjoy Movie Rentals on Prime Video! Get early access rentals, before digital subscription, to blockbuster movies like K.G.F: Chapter 2

Did you know that you can watch this year’s biggest blockbuster, K.G.F: Chapter 2 right now, on your TV at home or on your mobile phone, mere weeks after its theatrical release, and for just Rs 199 at that?

Well, you can, and it’s all thanks to Amazon Prime Video and the launch of Movie Rentals in India. To follow Rocky’s story, one only needs to open the STORE tab on primevideo.com, the Prime Video app on your Android smartphones, smart-TVs, connected STBs and Fire TV stick. You can then rent and watch the movie, along with your family and friends at just INR 199. If this doesn’t call for a movie night, we don’t know what would!

What’s the catch?

There is no catch. You don’t even need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to watch this. Both, Prime subscribers and those who are not yet subscribers can rent the movie and start watching! Simple. And not just K.G.F: Chapter 2, viewers can also rent the latest Indian and international movies, and from a rich catalogue of popular movies (award winners and franchises) from around the world!



And to make the deal even sweeter, your rental is valid for 30 days, and you get 48 hrs to finish the movie once you start watching it.

Getting early access to a blockbuster like K.G.F: Chapter 2, before digital subscription, and so soon after its theatrical release doesn’t just fend of FOMO over a movie you may have just missed, it also gives you and your family a chance to watch such amazing movies from the comfort and safety of your own home.

Any other benefits?

Several, actually.

You’ll be getting instant access to the content you want, and in the languages you want. If you seek variety, local, regional, and international content will be available through Movie Rentals on Prime Video. Early access also means that you can get a head-start on all those spoiler-filled posts from “friends.”

There’s also the sheer convenience of it all. You don’t need to commit to a subscription, and you’re not forced to pay for and watch the movie immediately. The variety of payment options also simplifies this process.

K.G.F. Chapter 2 is now available for early access rentals, before digital subscription. Both, Prime members and those who are not yet Prime members can rent it at INR 199 on Prime Video.

This Article has been written by Stuido18 on behalf of Amazon Prime Video.

