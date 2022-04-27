OnePlus 10R, Nord CE2 Lite 5G and Nord Buds are set to debut on 28 April: Here’s how to watch the event live!

Seven pm on 28 April, note that date and time, for that’s when OnePlus will be unveiling not just the flagship OnePlus 10R with its laptop-class 150 W fast charger, but also the OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds.

To catch the ‘More Power to You’ launch event live, head here.

What do we know about the devices?

Quite a bit, actually. We don’t have any prices for you, but we do know that the OnePlus 10R will be powered by MediaTek’s powerful new Dimensity 8100 MAX 5G chip, and that we can expect at least one variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

Colour and storage options aside, there will be two variants of the phone at launch: A 150 W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition Model with a 4,500 mAh battery, and a “regular” model with an 80 W SUPERVOOC charger and a 5,000 mAh battery.

As ridiculous as it sounds, that 150 W charger is more powerful than the chargers bundled with laptops, and it promises to get the 10R from 1-100% in 17 minutes flat! With a 1-100% charging time of 32 min, it’s not like the 80 W version is slow either.

OnePlus also tells us that we needn’t worry about battery health or damage. An assortment of sensors and AI-powered tech keeps a close eye on your battery and its health, and intelligently adjusts charging performance to ensure that the device charges safely and in a healthy manner. In fact, the 150 W charger actually charges two internal batteries at 75 W each, further reducing the impact of pumping so much power into a smartphone. With these measures in place, OnePlus claims that even with the 150 W charger, the battery should hold 80% charge even after 1600 charge cycles (that’s over 4 yrs when daily charging the device once a day).

Additionally, the charging cables are encrypted for safety reasons, ensuring that only cables certified to handle 80 W and 150 W charging speeds can be used for charging at those speeds. Regular cables will charge the phone, but at a safer, slower rate.

As for the rest, we only know that the phone will come with a 120 Hz display and that it features a Sony IMX 766-powered triple camera array on the rear.

Next up, we have the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. If it’s anything like the Nord phones that came before it, the CE2 Lite is going to be a steal at its launch price. For now, we only know that the phone features a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33 W SUPERVOOC fast charging. That translates to 0-50% charge in 30 minutes.

On the rear you’ll find a 64 MP triple camera array, and on the front a 6.59-inch 120 Hz display.

Lastly, we have the OnePlus Nord Buds. These are the first Nord TWS from the brand, and while we expect them to be the more affordable option in the OnePlus TWS lineup, we’re also expecting them to be quite feature-rich and capable. OnePlus says it’s using large, 12.4 mm drivers for powerful bass delivery, and that there’s some kind of AI-based noise cancelling tech included.

The Buds are also have an IP55 splash and dust resistance rating, and will deliver 5 hrs of use from a 10-min charge.

These are exciting launches from OnePlus and we’re excited to see what features they’re packing. Don’t forget to tune in to the event on 28 April to catch all the details live!

