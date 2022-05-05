OnePlus 10R set to make a splash with a stunning new design and stylish textured rear finish

When it comes to flagships, power and performance are a given. With the OnePlus 10R and its powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC paired with up to 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, this is certainly the case.

But what sets it apart from the competition? It can’t just be cameras and internals, right? That’s where design, ergonomics, and aesthetics come in. Judging by what we’ve seen of the phone thus far, OnePlus has put in a lot of effort in that department, and that effort seems to have paid off.

Flat sides and a textured rear

Featuring flat sides and a chassis that is a mere 8.17 mm thick, this is a very slim phone. Aiding grip, and adding character to the design, is the ‘nano-level dot matrix’ texture on the rear of the phone. And OnePlus hasn’t stopped there, rather than go with a uniform texture on the rear glass, OnePlus has gone with a kind of two-tone texture that features striations extending from below the camera bump to the bottom of the phone. This not only looks interesting, but adds a bit of elegance and flair to the design that is unique to the 10R.

The phone is available in a lovely Sierra Black, and an equally lovely Forest Green.

As a bonus, this nano-level dot matrix texture is also fingerprint resistant, and adds friction, thereby improving grip. Additionally, the phone only weighs 186 grams, which is low for a phone in this class. Coupled with the flat sides, the 10R should be very comfortable to hold for long durations, especially when gaming or viewing video content on that gorgeous AMOLED screen.

Stunning display and an elegant OS

Speaking of displays, the front of the phone is just as special as the rear owing to a large, 6.7-inch AMOLED display with support for the wide P3 colour space and HDR10+ certification. It features a subtle punch-hole camera that’s mostly invisible owing to some intelligently designed and lovely wallpapers that skilfully hide the camera.

The phone comes with OxygenOS 12.1, which OnePlus describes as ‘burdenless’. The OS elements and the overall design have also been carefully tuned to match the aesthetic of the phone, making for an aesthetic experience that is simultaneously cohesive and attractive.

Performance to match

Of course, elegance is nothing without the performance to match. Of what use is a Ferrari with its 600 BHP engine, or a Rolls Royce without the enormous torque that makes the ride feel so effortless?

The powerful hardware the 10R packs, paired with a 120 Hz display and that blazing-fast 1000 Hz touch-response gives the phone the grunt and responsiveness it needs to feel like the premium device that it is.

Ensuring sustained performance is the massive new vapour chamber cooler and a host of software tweaks that take advantage of the Dimensity 8100’s AI chops to predict and respond to frame-drops and the like.

Lastly, there’s the battery and charger, both of which ensure that the phone is able to offer you peak performance throughout the day, and no down-time.

The OnePlus 10R is going on sale on 4 May. At launch, the device will be available in Sierra Black and Forest Green colour options, with either 8 or 12 GB RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage. By default, the phone comes with an 80 W charger and 5,000 mAh battery which can charge to 100% in about 30 min. You could also opt for the 150 W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition model with its smaller 4,500 mAh battery. The battery is a little smaller, but it also charges to 30% in a mere 3 minutes, and goes from 1-100% in just 17.

