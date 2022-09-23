OnePlus’ entire 2022 smartphone line-up is 5G ready, and it’s on sale right now!

Did you know that the entire OnePlus smartphone line-up now supports 5G? Yes, the entire line, from the humble Nord CE Lite to the beast that is the 10 Pro. With the 5G spectrum auction wrapping up last month, it’s now only a matter of time before the widespread adoption of 5G. In fact, some major telcos have promised that the rollout will begin as early as December this year!

Wouldn’t it be nice if the phone you buy today was already compatible with the next gen of cellular networking? With a OnePlus 5G phone, you will be.

Today, you could walk into any OnePlus store or browse online marketplace and pick up a OnePlus smartphone secure in the knowledge that your phone is ready for the embrace of 5G when it rolls out in India.

This is no small feat for a company that offers as diverse a range of products as OnePlus does, but it’s also understandable given that OnePlus always chooses to offer cutting-edge hardware in its devices to begin with. It’s part of what makes up that signature OnePlus experience we know and love, after all.

Adding to this line-up is the brand new, Amazon-exclusive, OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue edition that is available on sale right now during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue edition

The phone, described as a celebration of OnePlus’ long-standing relationship with Amazon, the phone can be pre-booked for under Rs 30,000 — with various discounts — and includes a free, 3-month subscription to Amazon Prime!

The specially created Prime Blue colour adorning the phone is unique and quite beautiful, and the phone includes all the bells and whistles that made the OnePlus 10R such a great buy to begin with.

For around 30k, you’re getting a stunning 120 Hz, 6.7-inch FHD AMOLED that supports 1-billion colours, support for 80 W SuperVOOC charging (1-100% in a mere 32 minutes), and the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX AI SoC. This is of course paired with the latest version of OxygenOS.

A 3D passive cooling system involving a massive vapour chamber gets you the best performance for those long gaming and streaming sessions, and a trio of exceptional cameras ensure that your festive photography sessions will yield jaw-dropping pics in all lighting conditions. This includes a 50 MP IMX 766 based primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide with a 119° field of view, and a 2 MP macro.

The phone is officially priced at Rs 32,999, but you could get a Rs 3,000 Instant Bank Discount via an SBI credit card. Amazon customers using Amazon Pay get an additional Rs 500 off, and OnePlus and iOS users can exchange their older devices for an additional Rs 3,000 off.

Axis Bank Card users get to avail a 9-month no-cost EMI.

Other offers on 5G OnePlus phones

The rest of the 5G-ready smartphone line-up will also be going on sale this Diwali, and includes similar cashbacks and discounts.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G line, for example, now starts at Rs 61,999, and is eligible for an Instant Bank Discount of Rs 6,000. The OnePlus 10T 5G is eligible for a Rs 5,000 instant bank discount, and the OnePlus 10R 5G gets Rs 3,000 off. This is applicable to Axis Bank and SBI Credit Card users.

Exchange offers on older iOS and OnePlus devices can knock an additional Rs 10,000 off the price of the 10 Pro 5G, Rs 5,000 off the OnePlus 10T 5G, and Rs 3,000 off the OnePlus 10R 5G.

Various no-cost EMI options and discounts for RED Cable Club members will also be available.

The OnePlus Nord 5G line sees similar discounts as well. Axis and SBI card holders can get Rs 4,000 off the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, and Rs 1,500 off the Nord CE 2 5G and Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphones. Again, additional discounts and no-cost EMI options are also available depending on where and how you buy the phone.

Yet more discounts…

If that wasn’t enough, OnePlus extensive line-up of wearables — OnePlus Nord Buds, Buds CE, Nord Wired earphones, Buds Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2, etc. — and even IoT devices like the 18W Freezing Point Phone Cooler will be available on sale.

OnePlus smart TVs are also on sale this festive season, and you can pick up 50” TVs in the Y1 line for up to Rs 4,500 off.

Be sure to head to OnePlus.in and Amazon.in, as well as your nearest retailer for more details.

