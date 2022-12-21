OnePlus is back! Fan-favourite features like alert-slider and Hasselblad-tuned colours to make a return

OnePlus is back! The technology company, which recently celebrated its 9-year anniversary, has announced that it will be holding an offline, global launch event in New Delhi on 7 Feb, 2023 for the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and “an array of OnePlus products”. We’re very curious about what those might be. Additionally, this event will mark the first time since 2019 that the company is hosting such an event in India!

We’ve been seeing teasers for the OnePlus 11 5G on social media for a while now, and we must admit, it’s certainly a pretty phone. Slick styling aside, its most prominent feature is the massive camera bump on the rear, hosing what appears to be three camera modules, and most intriguingly, the return of Hasselblad branding. Oh, and is that a knurled alert slider we see?

OnePlus is a technology brand that has built its reputation on the thriving community that supports it. Listening to feedback and incorporating said feedback into the design process is part of what they do, and the return of the alert slider is proof of that. Hasselblad branding is also nice to see, which suggests that Hasselblad and OnePlus are once again working together to enhance the colour of the images the phone’s camera’s capture.

If you’ll recall, Hasselblad-tuned colours on previous models of OnePlus phones offered natural, true-to-life colours that enhanced the picture-taking experience. To add to that, there was also an X-Pan mode that photographers could use to capture images in a more unique and interesting perspective.

What do we know about OnePlus 11 5G and Buds Pro 2?

Regarding the OnePlus 11 5G and the Buds Pro 2, there’s not much that we know at this early stage. OnePlus is promising to take you from “Cloud 9” to “Cloud 11” by delivering upgraded technology and performance. In fact they’re claiming that they’ll be taking “fast and smooth” to new heights. That last we don’t doubt, because OnePlus phones have a tendency to pack in the latest and greatest hardware, virtually guaranteeing flagship performance every time.

The buds themselves are an enigma. Much like the previous Bud Pro, we are promised a levelled-up experience offering full-bodied, studio-quality audio, and “Crystal Clarity.” We’re quite excited to see what the new Buds hold for the aural experience.

Whatever else happens at the launch event, we’re expecting OnePlus to stick to its tried and tested ‘Never Settle’ mantra and offer the usual blend of premium devices featuring a premium build and high-performance hardware. OnePlus never disappoints on that front!

