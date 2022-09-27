OnePlus’ robust 5G-ready Nord ecosystem is now even more affordable thanks to massive discounts and deals!

With a nationwide 5G rollout looming on the horizon, wouldn’t it be great if the smartphone you buy today, perhaps even this Diwali, were to be 5G ready out of the box? Wouldn’t you like to be among the first to enjoy the benefits of a true, next-gen cellular network without having to dig deeper for a new phone just for the privilege?

If you’re a OnePlus user, you’re in luck, because the promise of OnePlus’ signature ecosystem now extends to 5G. Buying a OnePlus device today not only grants you access to flagship features, a complete and robust ecosystem of products at every price range, and premium support, but also access to 5G no matter what smartphone you buy from OnePlus’ 2022 line-up.

The tiered nature of the ecosystem, starting with the affordable Nord line-up, allows everyone — regardless of budget — access to a premium smartphone and audio experience thanks to OnePlus’ unique combination of flagship features and premium accessories at reasonable prices. As the ecosystem expands, it’s getting even more feature-rich, and unlike most other product ecosystems, more affordable as well.

Deals on Nord smartphones

The OnePlus Nord line-up sees some impressive deals across the entire range, with the Nord 2T 5G seeing the most significant discounts.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

Axis Bank cardholders can avail up to Rs 4,000 discount on the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G on OnePlus.in and offline partner stores, and SBI credit cardholders can avail up to Rs 4,000 discount on the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G on Amazon.in. Additionally, Axis Bank cardholders can avail No Cost EMI of up to 3 months across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and other offline partners.

Users can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and offline partner stores for the OnePlus Nord 2T 12GB variant. They can also avail a 12-month Extended Warranty Plan at just Rs 99 via purchase on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App between 22 September and 30 September.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Users can avail an instant discount of Rs 500 across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and other offline partner stores.

Axis Bank cardholders can avail additional Rs 1,500 off on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app and other offline partner stores, and SBI Credit cardholders can avail a discount of Rs 1,500 on Amazon.in. Additionally, Axis Bank cardholders can avail No Cost EMI of up to 3 months across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and other offline partners.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Users can avail themselves of an instant discount of Rs 500 across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and other offline partner stores.

Axis Bank cardholders can avail additional Rs 1,500 off on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app and other offline partner stores and SBI Credit cardholders can avail additional Rs 1,500 on Amazon.in. Additionally, Axis Bank cardholders can avail No Cost EMI of up to 3 months across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and other offline partners.

Users can also avail a 12-month Extended Warranty Plan at just Rs 99 via purchase on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App between 22 September and 30 September.

Deals on Nord Audio products

If you’re looking for audio products, OnePlus is offering some great deals on those as well.

Nord Buds

Users can avail an instant discount of Rs 500 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, Flipkart and offline partner stores.

Axis Bank cardholders can avail a discount of Rs 200 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Flipkart and offline partner stores.

Nord Buds CE

Users can avail an instant discount of Rs 400 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Flipkart and other offline partners.

Axis Bank cardholders can avail a discount of Rs 150 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Flipkart and offline partner stores.

Nord Wired Earphones

Users can avail an instant discount of INR 200 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and offline partner stores

Offers for Red Cable Club members

OnePlus Red Cable Club members can avail the following offers from 22 September onwards for a limited time duration on OnePlus.in or OnePlus Store App only:

Up to Rs 2,000 off using RedCoins on OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord 2T.

Up to Rs 1,500 off using RedCoins on OnePlus TV products

Customers can also avail 50% off on OnePlus Red Cable Care (now at Rs 749), while purchasing a OnePlus smartphone on OnePlus.in or OnePlus Store App, and get a 12-month Extended Warranty, 120 GB Cloud Storage, and much more.

With these discounts, OnePlus has now made 5G access and essential flagship features more accessible and affordable than ever before!

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here