OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro augments your Living room with a newer, bigger display and smart features!

The Y series OnePlus TVs are proof that high quality displays and a smart, connected ecosystem doesn’t need to be expensive. The Y series line-up has now been strengthened with the introduction of a larger, 50-inch TV, the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro. Oh, and it’s going on sale on 7 July!

This TV brings with it all that was good about the Y1S line, just in a larger package. This includes the premium, bezel-less design, Smart Connect features, OxygenPlay 2.0, and so much more. The cost? A mere Rs 32,999, not counting the various offers that’ll knock a fair chunk off the MRP.

You’re getting a lot of TV for very little

For the display, you’re getting a high-quality 50-inch, 4K UHD panel that supports both HDR10+ and HLG for vibrant imagery. To further enhance image quality, the TV supports OnePlus’ Gamma Engine and MEMC. The former intelligently adjusts contrast and dynamic range to improve image quality, and the latter smooths motion for a more immersive experience when watching sports and the like.

For gamers, there’s also an Auto Low-Latency Mode (ALLM) that switches the TV to a faster, more responsive game mode when a game console is connected.

Rounding out the audio-visual experience is support for Dolby Audio for an immersive experience, a pair of powerful, 24W speakers, and seamless support for OnePlus Buds. In fact, the Buds can control the TV, automatically pausing and resuming playback when a bud is removed and reinserted.

Greater control

Upping the user experience is support for Smart Connect 2.0, a feature that lets OnePlus device owners control their TV via their smartphone. You not only get remote control support, but also casting, and control over management features like data usage, resolution settings, and monitoring features.

For parents, there’s a Kids Mode that allows you to keep an eye on what the tots are watching. Parents also get control over TV viewing time and an eye-care mode that limits blue light.

The TV supports Android TV 10 and runs OxygenPlay 2.0. This gives you access to a diverse range of content from multiple streaming services as well as access to 230 live channels. All of this is accessible from a single interface for better discoverability and convenience.

Offers and pricing

The TV will be listed at Rs 32,999 at launch – on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, and various retail stores. Axis Bank customers get Rs 3,000 off, and several banks are offering no-cost EMI for up to 9 months online. Axis Bank will give you the same offer on offline purchases.

In addition, Amazon customers get a complimentary Amazon Prime subscription for 12 months.

With a feature-packed, pocket-friendly offering like the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S available, why bother going for anything else?

