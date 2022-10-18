Participant Caliber Impresses The Jury At The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Competition

The top 10 entrants for the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition have been making waves with the Samsung jury. Last month, we introduced the world to the teams whose ideas shone brightest. This month, the teams are working closely with experts from Samsung’s R&D teams to further refine their ideas.

For the uninitiated, the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition called for creators/thinkers/tinkerers in the age group of 16-22 to come forward with their ideas for change in 4 key areas: healthcare, environment, education and agriculture. The response has been overwhelming. The jury then faced the daunting task of choosing the Top 50 ideas that held the most promise. These teams then attended a 3-day bootcamp at the FITT-IIT Delhi campus, and worked with experts and mentors to refine their ideas, projects and prototypes.

This list was then brought down to the Top 10 teams. Samsung’s jury has been delighted by the depth, clarity and innovative thinking showcased in their entries.

Samsung’s jury comprised experts that span the fields of Visual Communication Design, Product Strategy, Mobile Communications, Web Framework, Technology Standards, R&D, Display Product Management, Mobile Marketing, Technology Management, IoT Edge Framework, Product Design, and Public Affairs. Unanimously, each of the jury members expressed their amazement at the accomplishments of these teams, particularly at such a young age.

The next step in the competition is the selection of the Top 3 teams, who will then receive long term mentorship and support from Samsung and FITT-IIT Delhi, as well as financial grants of up to Rs 1 Crore to execute their winning ideas. As India’s first ever Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition reaches its final stages, we’re excited about the possibilities this unlocks for all the bright young minds afire with ideas in the years to come.

