Paytm is the pioneer of mobile payments in India — here’s what makes Paytm UPI the top choice for consumers

It’s no secret that UPI apps are one of the most popular ways to conduct transactions in our life nowadays. A seemingly new technology that has taken centre-stage over traditional forms of money transfer such as cheques and bank transfers, UPI’s quick and hassle-free money transfer system has made it easier than ever to settle monetary dues for almost everyone who uses a smartphone.

Choosing The Best UPI App

While there is no doubt about its effectiveness, one of the questions that often comes up in conversations is which app is best suited for UPI transactions. Bear in mind, one needs to consider various different factors before deciding which app offers the best deal. These factors include important points such as an easy-to-use interface, redressal in case of fraud and a handy statement of accounts to track transactions, among others.

Not all digital apps offer all of these services but there’s one app that does it all and is a clear favourite when it comes to conducting UPI transactions – Paytm. Here’s why you need to consider using Paytm for all your UPI needs.

Why Paytm Is The Best UPI App

1 – Best Security

Security is the first thing that comes to mind when we’re transferring money to someone digitally. Paytm has taken a lead in this aspect by creating a safe UPI app with all UPI payments secured by 2-factor authentication – your Paytm login password and your bank’s secured UPI PIN. Also, remember to never share your OTP or password with any unknown person or unidentified caller.

Here’s a quick way to set up your bank UPI with the Paytm app:

You can get started by downloading the Paytm app and verifying your mobile number via SMS. Following this, select your bank from the list presented to you and make sure the mobile number registered with your bank is the same as the one you entered earlier. To set up your UPI PIN for the first time, you will also need to keep your debit card details handy. Once your PIN is set, you can start using UPI on Paytm app.

2 – Most Ease-of-Use

To transfer money via UPI on the Paytm app, you do not need to add bank account details of the beneficiary and wait for the bank’s approval for adding a beneficiary. All you need to do is enter the receiver’s mobile number to immediately transfer money between accounts. Unlike other online methods of money transfer such as IMPS, NEFT, etc. the UPI feature on the Paytm app saves a lot of time and energy in entering various details of the payee, thereby making UPI money transfer a simple, quick, and hassle-free process.

Further, you can also use UPI autopay facility to pay monthly bills automatically, thereby reducing one more item that you need to keep track of every month. If that’s not convenience, we don’t know what is!

3 – Best Customer Support

Unlike some other apps, with every Paytm UPI transaction, you get a reference ID that can be used for getting any issues resolved with its 24*7 customer support facility. Alternatively, you can also give a call at 0120-4456-456 to get your queries resolved with Paytm’s customer support. This is a huge relief in case of any fraudulent or wrong transactions made in error.

You can make direct transfers to bank accounts of your friends and family members instantly only using their contact number. You can also recharge your mobile and buy subscriptions through the Paytm UPI service. Paytm UPI has an industry-best success rate, making it an even more appealing choice for UPI transactions.

Additionally, you can perform UPI transactions on Paytm without getting your KYC done too. Not to mention, Paytm UPI transactions are completely free of any kind of charges and additional costs.

4 – Most Value

Paytm, is the pioneer for QR and mobile payments, and you can use the Paytm app to make payments at shops/merchants by simply entering their contact numbers or scanning their QR codes. With Paytm, you can scan the QR codes of all UPI service providers, and not only of Paytm, making it an even more enticing offer to use the app. The app also allows you to earn cashback and various discount vouchers on every UPI payment, making it a win-win proposition for you.

Paytm allows you to perform transactions with an upper limit of INR 1 lakh on the total amount spent in a day so you can take care of transactions big or small as needed. You can use the facility to pay home utility bills, credit card bills, loan EMIs, etc. Just make sure you never share your UPI PIN with anyone to avoid any suspicious activity in your account.

Top class security coupled with a whole heap of benefits and useful features makes Paytm app the best option when it comes to UPI transactions. Simply enter the contact number of the receiver and get access to a whole new way of paying bills, rent, shopping and money transfer services using the UPI feature on Paytm app. It’s time to upgrade your UPI experience with #PaytmKaro.

