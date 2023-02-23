Samsung’s new flagship phones, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ feature one of the most capable camera systems you can find on a smartphone today. With these phones by your side, you’ll be inundated with requests to share the epic photos you capture all day — and impressively — all night as well!

The 50 MP camera system on these devices capture authentic colours in any kind of light, and thanks to that resolution, you’ll be able to zoom in and re-frame images after you shoot! As Samsung demonstrates in this “wow-worthy resolution” film, the new camera system captures such sharp and detailed images that you can take a group photo and still isolate portraits from the frame and share those epic portraits with friends and family. Now that is truly epic!

With these phones by your side, all you’ll hear the whole day is “Wow, can you send me that?”

Nightography unleashed

No matter the lighting, your images will be superb, and the S23 and S23+ make capturing and sharing those epic low-light photos and videos as easy as point-n-click!

As demonstrated by Samsung, the camera sensors on these new phones capture true-to-life images regardless of the setting. Be it a candle-lit birthday bash, a dimly-lit aquarium, or a selfie under the moonlight — this camera will capture it all! It can also handle the difficult lighting of a disco with ease, allowing you to share images that are clean, vibrant and colourful.

Epic cameras

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ phones are packing some of the most epic hardware available in the smartphone world today. The primary camera here boasts of a 50 MP sensor that can also record 8K video that’s virtually free of noise.

The selfie camera is no less epic, featuring a 12 MP camera that can record 4K video. Thanks to Dual Pixel DPAF technology, it also focuses quickly. In other words, the front cameras is just as capable as the rear camera array, focusing quickly and capturing just as much detail in the darkest and lightest parts of your image.

This comes in handy when taking night selfies or shooting selfie video at night, where the sensor in combination with Samsung’s AI enhances your images to capture tack sharp, vibrant images in the lowest of light.

The combination of large sensor, exceptional optics, and next-gen image processing is what allows the S23 series to excel at nightography.

This is an epic feat of engineering that’s been achieved with a combination of class-leading image sensors and processing. As Samsung’s Dr TM Roh explains, “visual noise that usually ruins low-light images is corrected by a new AI-powered image signal processing (ISP) algorithm that enhances object details and colour tone.”

Epic star-trails

Two of our favourite features on these phones are the enhanced astrophotography and astro hyperlapse modes. The former is especially impressive as you get a star chart to guide you towards the right constellations and stars while shooting. Once aligned, the phone allows you to set exposures up to 10 minutes in length — no, we’re not kidding — to capture clean, noise-free images of the stars!

The astro hyperlapse mode is, if anything, even more epic. Taking advantage of the S23’s low-light video capabilities, you can place the phone on a tripod, point it at the stars, and shoot a timelapse video to capture stunning star-trails against a clean sky. Once you try it, you won’t be able to go back to shooting normal photos!

Epic zoom

Using a combination of hardware and software, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ both offer an astonishing 30x of zoom with its cameras. The Samsung Galaxy S23’s camera system lets you zoom into the finest of details and furthest objects with ease. You’ll be shooting epic photos of birds and tall buildings with little more effort than pinch-to-zoom.

Unleash the pro: ExpertRAW and Pro mode

Rounding out these features is the fact that both the front and rear cameras now support Expert RAW and Pro modes by default. While the camera’s auto modes are all you’ll need for most scenarios, ExpertRAW and Pro support let you push your photography to the next level by giving you manual control over nearly every aspect of this epic new camera system. You can adjust shutter speed, exposure, ISO, and more, as well as get more control in post thanks to Adobe Lightroom integration, one of the best image editing applications on mobile. Mastering these features will take your photography to a whole new level.

That’s not all, though. You can put Samsung’s AI to work enhancing older images in your gallery as well. This includes the option to upscale low-res photos from your childhood, cleaning up fuzzy gifs, and improving clarity and colour. Your past, present, and future will look suitably epic with an S23 doing the processing.

Epic specs

Tying all these features together is the brand new, vapour-chamber cooled, custom-made Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that Samsung created. This is currently the fastest chip in an Android phone, and it’s paired with 8 GB of RAM and upto 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage. While fast, the new processor is also more efficient, promising up to 22% longer usage from the larger 3,700 mAh and 4,700 mAh batteries. These also fast-charge at 25 W.

That ultra-bright, Dynamic AMOLED 2x display on these phones is flanked by a recycled aluminium frame and protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The phones also incorporate a large percentage of post-consumer materials and recycled ocean-bound plastic and abandoned fishing nets in particular. Isn’t that epic?

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ are available in vibrant, down to earth tones of Lavender, Cream, Phantom Black, and Green.

Epic offers: Pre-order today!

Officially, pricing for the S23 and S23+ starts at Rs 74,999 (8/128 GB) and Rs 94,999 (8/256 GB) respectively, but pre-ordering the phones gets you some epic discounts.

If you’re going for the Galaxy S23, pre-ordering the 128 GB variant at Rs 74,999 gets you a free upgrade to the 256 GB variant worth Rs 79,999. Pre-ordering the S23+ on the other hand gets you the Galaxy Watch 4 Bluetooth at just Rs 2,999, down from its original price of Rs 26,999!

On top of this, there’s also a Rs 8,000 upgrade offer and an equivalent bank cashback to choose from, further bringing down the price of these epic phones. Of course, you could also exchange an old phone and get an even bigger discount on a new Galaxy S23 or S23+.

What are you waiting for? Pre-order your Samsung Galaxy S23 series phone today!

This is a Partnered Post.

