Preparing for Joint Replacement Surgery

If you and your surgeon decide that joint replacement is right for you, a date will be scheduled for your surgery. Several things may be necessary to prepare for surgery. For example, your surgeon might ask you to have a physical examination. This will help to ensure that other health problems you may have, such as diabetes or high blood pressure, are identified and treated before surgery.

Your doctor may suggest that you lose weight and exercise. If you smoke, be sure to speak with your doctor about it, as smoking can dangerously increase surgical risks and slow down the healing process.

You should also finish any dental work that may be underway to prevent germs in your mouth from entering the bloodstream and infecting the joint. A blood transfusion may be necessary during surgery, so your surgeon may place an order with the blood bank just in case. If you prefer, or if your surgeon feels it’s needed, you may want to donate your own blood ahead of time to reduce the risk of your body reacting to the blood transfusion.