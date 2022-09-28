Questions to ask when considering hip replacement surgery

1. How do you determine whether or not I need hip surgery?

2. What would happen if I wait six months? One year?

3. Are there alternative treatments I could try first?

4. What are the most common complications and how are they treated?

5. What are the other risks associated with hip replacement?

6. How many times have you performed this surgery?

7. How involved are you in each surgery?

8. How long will the incision/scar be?