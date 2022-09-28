Robots Doing Surgery?

The role of surgeon and robot will vary depending on the specific robot in use, but it’s good to remember that the robot is a tool that the surgeon uses… it doesn’t replace your surgeon. Most robots typically don’t operate on their own. That means, it doesn’t move unless your surgeon prompts it to. Your surgeon is still in the operating room the entire time and is making all the decisions throughout your surgery.

Some robots have multiple “arms” on which miniature surgical instruments and cameras are mounted for the surgeon to use for visualization and manipulation of the surgical site.3 Other robots may only have one “arm” on which surgical instruments are used. During your surgery, the surgeon often controls these “arms” from a centralized console.