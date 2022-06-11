Senior Leaders, Turn Business Challenges into Growth Opportunities with the IIM Lucknow Advantage

Senior leaders are critical drivers of employee engagement. They must be approachable, visible, and accessible to all employees. This quality of leadership has proven to contribute to organisational culture and employee satisfaction. But to be a senior leader requires navigating several tiers of challenges. Ineffective senior leadership can negatively impact key business outcomes, from driving innovation and strategy to reducing customer engagement. 35% of CEOs have made digitising and connecting all functional areas their top operational priority, according to the 2021 KPMG CEO survey.

Therefore, when experienced executives receive the right training and practice, they easily sharpen their leadership skills, learn how to avoid common pitfalls, and live up to their team and organisation’s expectations to secure and scale the future of the business.

But setting aside time for continued growth — no matter how transformational — can be challenging. That’s why to help senior executives advance up the career ladder without quitting their jobs, IIM Lucknow is launching the third batch of the Senior Leadership Programme. This career-defining programme has enrolled close to 200 participants in the past two batches.

Why enrol in IIM Lucknow’s Senior Leadership Programme?

Leaders must think strategically and act more decisively to acquire a competitive business edge. This requires building and managing high-performance teams, driving multifunctional operational excellence, and chasing result-oriented impact.

This programme will make you more adept at navigating today’s complex business landscape without taking too much time away from work. You will learn how to shift away from a traditional approach to strategic leadership and decision making towards strategic insight and functional diversity to address disruptive technologies and shifting consumer preferences.

This high-impact programme delivered via engaging live online sessions with IIM Lucknow faculty and a five-day in-campus immersion at the IIM Lucknow campus will enable participants to leverage complexity and make their organisation future-fit, today. Build your identity as an effective senior leader in charge of creating value for your organisation in line with your company’s strategic interests and goals.

Who are the ideal participants of IIM Lucknow’s Senior Leadership Programme?

Do you want to shape a resilient corporate culture and drive organisational change and growth? Then this is the right programme for you. This programme is tailor-made for senior professionals like COOs, CFOs, CEOs, Head of Business Units (P&L), Managing Directors, Directors, VPs, and General/ Senior Managers who want to nurture their leadership skills and mid-level professionals interested in transitioning to senior business roles. Business Leaders and executives looking to leverage the best practices in management and leadership to advance their businesses will also benefit from enrolling in this programme.

This 11-month programme is taught through modules like Strategic Leadership, Business Finance, Strategic Marketing, Corporate Communication and Crisis Management to help participants develop their intellectual capital and accelerate their leadership potential. Taught by renowned IIM Lucknow faculty, participants will learn how to attract, nurture, retain talent, improve bottom-line financial performance, increase agility to adapt to disruption, and enhance customer-centric processes and offerings.

The programme’s impactful pedagogy enabled through real-world case studies such as how Reliance Jio revolutionised telecom, analysing the performance of Ahold versus Tesco or how Mahindra and Mahindra Finance Services Limited empowered rural Indian customers, brings you closer to understanding and practising holistic leadership. This programme will teach learners how to develop competitive strategies in a global context through modules like Business Data Analytics, Digital Transformation, Supply Chain and Operational Excellence.

What are the benefits of joining IIM Lucknow’s Senior Leadership Programme?

According to Global Leadership Forecast 2022, only 35% of leaders said they effectively manage change. Through its focus on corporate communication and crisis management, this programme will help you drive entrepreneurial thinking in line with today’s challenges and opportunities. This programme from the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow), ranked as the #4 best B-School in India (Business Today, 2021) and #7 as per NIRF, 2021, offers not only a world-class curriculum but also real-world case studies and a group project. Towards the end, you will also receive a certificate of completion from IIM Lucknow and an opportunity to receive IIM Lucknow’s Executive Alumni Status (optional). This status comes with many benefits like lifelong access to a network of distinguished IIM Lucknow Executive Alumni, access to the IIM Lucknow Campus Library and a 10% discount on the fee for any additional programme (Open programme, Online) at IIM Lucknow (Lucknow and Noida campus). You will also receive exclusive access to Emeritus Career Services, which includes dedicated workshops from career management industry experts on areas like building a resume, interview preparation, and job placement assistance from partner companies.

To be an effective leader, you need to think like a leader. But what does that even mean, and how does one transform their thinking for corporate success? Get answers to this question and learn more about enrolling in IIM Lucknow’s Senior Leadership Programme, which begins on June 30, 2022, and the deadline for applying is Wednesday, June 22, 2022. The programme is offered through Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, offering a digital-first, seamless learning and high engagement experience. Flexible payment options and low-cost EMI options are available, and feel free to address any queries you may have directly with our experts by calling us on +91 82779 98590 or writing to us at iiml.execed@emeritus.org. Enhance your leadership skills, sharpen your foresight, and lead strategically to accelerate business growth by applying now.

