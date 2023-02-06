Samsung’s latest flagships are officially out. Pre –book them today!

As with any eagerly anticipated phone launch, the internet has been rife with rumours about the features of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S series smartphones. Samsung laid all of those rumours to rest when they announced their updated Galaxy S Series, and they’re just as impressive as the rumours led us on to believe, and then some!

Packed with the latest and greatest in camera tech and mobile computing hardware, not to mention svelte design, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ are the phones to beat in 2023.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ can be pre-booked today, and we’d recommend you do that for the best deals on these phones. Pricing for the Galaxy S23 starts at Rs 74,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB variant, inclusive of free storage upgrade offer worth Rs. 5000. Buy the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB variant at the price of its 8 GB RAM + 128GB variant !

The S23+ is priced at Rs 94,999 for the 8GB+ 256 GB variant, and pre-booking it gets you a Galaxy Watch 4 Bluetooth at just Rs 2,999. Isn’t that Epic?

Additionally, Samsung has also launched Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is available with 12GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of built-in storage to take care of all your content. The 12 GB + 256GB variant comes at an epic price of Rs. 124,999 and you can also own Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE along with Galaxy Buds2 at just Rs. 4999.

On top of this, you could get an additional Rs 8,000 off thanks to a Samsung Upgrade offer or Rs. 8000 Bank Cashback. These offers are valid across all variants of the new phones.

Head here to pre-book your phone today! Oh, and don’t forget to share these epic offers with your friends.

50 MP primary, 12 MP PDAF selfies, Fastest Processor & much more

Judging by the specs that Samsung has confirmed for launch, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 + smartphones are packing a seriously impressive punch. The tech Giant has packed a lot of powerful hardware into these slick phone bodies, and they’re sure to set the bar for the flagship smartphone experience of 2023, and perhaps a new standard for image quality as well.

Flagship performance: As befitting a flagship, the S23 and S23+ are powered by an exclusive variant of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Samsung has confirmed that this custom processor is more efficient than the one on the Galaxy S22, while featuring a 41% faster GPU and 34% faster CPU. This is indeed impressive, and Samsung is ensuring that you enjoy this performance to the full by including up to 2.7x larger cooling system with a vapour chamber – to ensure peak, sustained performance when gaming.

This combination of powerful hardware and effective cooling virtually guarantees top-class performance. When gaming, it won’t be the hardware that will hold you back. With these phones by your side, you’re sure to end up at the top of those leaderboards thanks to stutter-free & lag free performance . Share those epic moments with your friends and you’ll end up the envy of your clan!

Flagship battery life: The phones are to feature 3,900 mAh and 4,700 mAh batteries in the S23 and S23 Plus respectively. Compared to the previous phones, these phones are expected to last 22% longer. Coupled with the performance efficiencies of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen2, you’ll be able to share the epic images you capture and those special gaming moments with your friends without ever worrying about running out of juice!

Flagship cameras: The cameras on these upcoming flagships appear to be no less impressive. The rear gets a 50 MP primary and the front a 12 MP unit, and both units get support for Dual PDAF sensors for ultra-precise, high-speed autofocus.

Samsung has of course been teasing enhanced night photography modes for a few weeks now, promising cleaner, less noisy images when compared to the previous gen Galaxy S series phones. Images promise to be incredibly sharp and colourful, even in the dim, near-darkness of moonlight. With capabilities like this in your pocket, it won’t be long before you end up the unofficial photographer for friends and family on any kind of special event! Your friends will be begging you to share your epic shots with them.

Samsung has taken it a step further with the advanced Expert RAW that aims to make astrophotography your new hobby. The Expert RAW mode comes with Astrophoto mode and Multiexposure mode. You can now capture the moon, Mars, and even the Milky Way. We’re in for a real treat!

Flagship display: All this power will be fed to you via a new display called Dynamic AMOLED 2x, which Samsung says refers to the fact that these phones’ displays will be much brighter than on previous models. These are all, of course, high-refresh rate panels. If you’re not sharing that epic panel around when binging on that new show, you’re doing it wrong.

Flagship build quality: We’ve seen the phones and they are indeed pretty. They’re also very sturdy, with Samsung confirming that these phones are protected by toughest glass - Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and rear. Its Armor Aluminium frame gives it a premium look that commands attention and will attract eyeballs easily.

Epic design and epic build quality? Now that’s what we call a flagship device!

Productivity and ecosystem: To ensure a seamless, cross-platform productivity experience, these phones will support features like Phone/PC continuity for browsing, audio streaming, and Instant Hotspot.

Speaking of pairing, Samsung’s device ecosystem is only growing and getting better integrated with each passing year. You should be able to seamlessly pair, control, and switch between the phones, Galaxy Smartwatch, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Book, Samsung Smart TVs, and even Samsung Smart Things appliances! Samsung is also promising unmatched connectivity and a simple and easy file-sharing protocol within its own ecosystem.

A shared, Samsung-enhanced productivity and home life experience will be truly epic.

Security and sustainability: On the sustainability front, Samsung is using recycled aluminium and ocean-bound plastic along with natural dyes. The various components also involve several recycled materials, and the entire lifecycle of the product is designed with sustainability in mind.

For security, Samsung does, of course, incorporate its Knox Vault as part of the design. It’s a dedicated, tamper-proof storage system designed to securely hold your most private data and keep it safe from prying eyes. Everything from biometrics to security keys are safely locked away in here, and only you can access them.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus are available for pre-booking here. Don’t forget to place your orders early to ensure timely delivery!

This is a Partnered Post.

Read all the Latest News here