After multiple elimination rounds at the city and zonal level, hosted across the country, it was finally time for the grand finale of the 7th edition of India’s only insurance quiz for school students - HDFC ERGO’s Insurance Awareness Award Junior 2022. The initiative witnessed over 2600 students, from 1500 schools in 110+ cities across India, contesting to win the coveted award.

Under the banner Hauslon ki Udaan – A Flight Towards Secured Tomorrow, the contest sought to carry forward HDFC ERGO’s mission to build insurance literacy among children, in a larger effort to create awareness about this, as a necessary life skill.

The National Championship, which was held in Mumbai, witnessed 6 teams battling for the awards of 2022. The teams comprised the winners from four zones – the East, West, North and South, alongside two wild card entries from among the runner-up teams of the zonal rounds’ final, selected to enter the grand finale through a lucky draw.

The excitement was tangible as the finalists were flown into Mumbai - The City of Dreams and India’s financial capital. Finalists were given a captivating tour of the city. With a combination of anticipation and enthusiasm they arrived at the venue of the ultimate showdown for the prestigious award. The winners would receive a cash prize of a whopping Rs 1.5 lakhs, in addition to Rs 75,000 which would be awarded to the school that they represented.

The evening commenced with an opening address by Ritesh Kumar, MD & CEO of HDFC ERGO. He welcomed the participants, their teachers and families, the media and other guests to the event and spoke words of encouragement to the contestants, assuring them that everyone who has participated in the contest was a winner.

Setting the context for the awards, he added, “The world has seen a sea of change and insurance is no exception. The young minds of today will be the decision makers of tomorrow and realizing the importance of increasing insurance awareness among our youth, HDFC ERGO pioneered the insurance awareness quiz seven years ago to inculcate the importance of risk management at an early age.”

Without further ado, the quiz commenced with Meghashyam Shirodkar as the Quiz Master. He introduced the teams, which included Kabir Dubey and Anukritee Bhattacharya from Jawaharlal Nehru School (Senior Wing) Bhel, Bhopal in Team A; Likhith Reddy Yakasiri and Rithvik Reddy Yakasiri from Kennedy High The Global School, Hyderabad in Team B; Aditya Singh and Shrish Gautam from Krishna Public School, Raipur in Team C; Saijith Nair and Mahi Shah from Navrachana Higher Secondary School, Sama, Vadodara in Team D; Darshi Vakharia and Akkriti Behuray from New Era Senior Secondary School, Vadodara in Team E and Siddharth Kumar Gopal and Nakul Syam from St. Thomas Residential School, Thiruvananthapuram in Team F.

He explained the rules to the participants and over the course of the evening, time flew by as he took the teams through 4 Rounds and 26 Questions, Dares and Lifelines, Buzzer rounds and Tie breakers.

After a truly scintillating competition the title of National Champion of HDFC ERGO Insurance Awareness Award Junior 2022 went to the team from New Era Senior Secondary School, Vadodara -Darshi Vakharia and Akkriti Behuray, who claimed the top spot with 75 points.

The champions of the grand finale received their awards and the evening concluded with all the other participants also being celebrated too, with much adulation on their performance. The 7th edition of the HDFC ERGO Insurance Awareness Award Junior 2022 was a spectacular success and the 8th edition is already much awaited.

