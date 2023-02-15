The Akhand Singles’ Shapath trend has taken social media by storm. Here’s all you need to know about this viral trend and its origins

Every now and then, social media and short video platforms keep us glued to a new trend. We find ourselves bobbing our heads to a new song or laughing and enjoying a new trending video every day. The ‘Akhand Single Shapath is the latest trend that has taken over our minds, bodies, and social media. This video, which is trending all over, was created by a ShareChat creator who appealed to all single pringles out there and received over 2.8 million views on ShareChat and over 23 million views across platforms.

What is the viral Akhand Singles’ Pledge all about

Valentine’s Day is a difficult time for all the single people out there, with all the mushy and cheesy chatter all around. Every year at this time, social media is flooded with memes and jokes about being singlehood. Hoping on to this trend, this year, at the tail end of Valentine’s Week, a group of young single boys posted a video on the ShareChat app of themselves taking the Akhand Single Pledge. In this hilarious video, these boys swear to forego all emotional atyachar and remain single for the rest of their lives. The video quickly became popular this Valentine’s Day, thanks to catchy lyrics and a relatability factor for all single people. People quickly adopted this video as their holy grail for Valentine’s Day and give up on the tension wala pyaar that comes with a relationship.

About the Creator

Our country is filled with creativity, and social media gives it a platform to be showcased. This video, which made millions of people laugh out loud was originally shared by a ShareChat creator @_deep___creation who regularly creates hilarious content to keep his 1.28L followers entertained.

How did the video go viral

The video was first posted on the ShareChat app and quickly gained traction from the audience. It also went viral on other platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, and YouTube with people engaging with the video, sharing it, and making funny jokes and memes around it. It garnered over 2.8 million views on ShareChat and over 23 million across platforms and still going strong. The virality was not just limited to social media and the video was played by a few TV news channels as well. It also caught the eye of various brands, including Bewakoof.com who stepped up to create their own set of hilarious memes around the trend.

Another leg to the virality of this video was top meme-makers and pages such as Sagarcasm, Harami Parindey, puneetsuper_starrrr, Sahil Array, Rakshak Pandey, and others re-sharing and creating content around this video. This gave the video further thrust to reach more and more audiences. They added their own punch to the video by connecting it to Salman Khan, tagging the Sakht Launda Zakhir Khan, or using it for jokes on Sid-Kiara’s dreamy wedding. Social media influencers also hopped on and showcased their take on this viral trend. Popular social media personality, puneetsuper_starrrr, posted himself taking the oath while others influencers responded to the trend with funny and quirky replies.

The video continues to trend on multiple platforms and has created a space for those who are single to express their emotions and feelings in a light-hearted and funny manner.

This is a Partnered.

Read all the Latest News here