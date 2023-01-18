TogetherWeRise: What's good for the planet, is good for business

To us Indians in particular, conversations about the weather have always felt banal. It was a sign of mental lassitude, a topic best left to the shy uncle at your parents’ dinner party, who didn’t like to ruffle anyone’s feathers. Today, in the era of eco-anxiety, the weather is the mile-a-minute topic of conversation worthy of generating diverse, contentious, and often controversial points of view.

Thankfully, no one is debating science anymore. We all agree that climate change is real. Indians who live in India have lived experience of it. People in their forties remember summer vacations in the northern plains without air conditioning (and no one died!). Mumbaikars have seen the monsoon climb further and further up into June, and extend further and further into September. Those who visited the Kaveri river as children can’t reconcile their childhood memories of lush river life with the sandy, boggy mess they see now.

Of course, what makes this potentially more heartbreaking for us is that we have one of the lowest per capita carbon footprints in the world. In many ways, we’re inheriting a problem that we haven’t contributed to… yet. India’s economy is visibly growing by leaps and bounds, and with it, our energy needs and carbon footprint. Energy needs aside, increasing industrialisation also means more water use, more emissions, more waste to landfills, and more heat because of industrial land use.

Unless, of course, we work out ways to do so sustainably. The rate of climate change is such that actions at the individual level aren’t going to cut it. The problem is too big. What we need now is change at the policy level, and more responsibility from businesses, especially those that have a large footprint to begin with.

Fortunately, that is also the way our government is leaning. At the UN climate change conference in Glasgow, COP26, India committed to meeting 50% of its energy needs from renewable energy by 2030. Additionally, the NITI Aayog is entrusted with the task of coordinating the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), mapping schemes related to the SDGs and their targets, and identifying lead and supporting ministries for each target.

The larger the footprint, the larger the impact.

When it comes to Indian businesses with a large footprint, one of the biggest names is the Mahindra Group. This is a group with a presence so diverse, it touches the lives of every Indian. They are present in our food through farm equipment, agribusiness and insurance. In our homes through energy, construction and industrial equipment. In our workplaces through software and real estate. Even on our vacations through automotive, leisure and logistics. Us 1.4 billion Indians aside, the Mahindra group now touches the lives of millions across the globe.

Fortunately, this is also a business that can be reliably counted on to rise to the occasion. So much so, that it is part of their philosophy. For 77 years now, since their inception in 1945, the Mahindra group has had an unwavering belief that whatever is good for the world, is good for business. What creates value, also creates profit. What enriches the planet, can enrich the company too. This, in a nutshell, is Mahindra’s philosophy of Rise.

Rise for a more equal world

Rise to be future-ready

Rise to create value

What this philosophy translates into is real-world action that sets in motion a positive cascade of effects, while also setting the benchmarks for the larger industry to follow. The group has made a commitment to be carbon neutral by 2040: imagine the impact of 1.4 billion Indians and millions abroad having the ability to choose products and services that are carbon neutral. That’s a massive ripple effect.

Rising to the challenge

The good news is that we don’t have to wait till 2040 to see these benefits. At the group level, the company is already water positive. They are increasing their renewable energy consumption year on year. Last year alone, they booked a 55% increase to reach 12% cumulative renewable share in their electricity power mix. This number is expected to reach 40% in the coming year as a direct outcome of their captive 60MW solar power plant.

What’s more, Mahindra Ag North America’s (MAgNA) Houston facilities have already made the switch to 100% renewable energy. Mahindra Lifespaces’ Eden, a real estate facility in Bengaluru, is India’s first net-zero energy home development project, allowing homeowners an opportunity for more conspicuous consumption.

The group is also looking critically at their waste problem. Mahindra’s Igatpuri Plant is India’s first carbon-neutral and zero waste to landfill factory. Looking beyond their own production process, CERO, a Mahindra Group company, is India’s first authorised vehicle recycler with over 4,000 vehicles recycled in FY22 alone.

For any program to be sustainable, it also has to be financially viable. The group is the first Indian company committed to EP100. The EP100 is a commitment platform through which companies commit to reducing their energy consumption in relation to their economic output, ensuring that they are maximising their economic and financial gain from the energy that they use.

Do all these measures make the Mahindra Group more competitive? In the short run, no. But in the long run, all of these measures are good for business, because they’re good for the people, and good for the planet. As a world community, we’re at a point in our collective history where our survival on this planet is truly in question. Business longevity necessitates the longevity of the human race, and the ecology that supports it. Even if the worst never comes to pass, today’s children are tomorrow’s citizens. These citizens of the future are showing the way to becoming businesses of the future.

The Mahindra Group has always recognised this. Businesses reflect the societies they come from. Together, with the Indian people, the Mahindra Group helped build India into the vibrant nation it is today. Now, onwards to the next challenge: to build a world where we don’t have to choose between progress and ecology. A world where our values as consumers, employers, employees, investors and regulators align. Where we come together to create anew, to nudge the scale, to build and to repair and to maintain. A future where we can all thrive, and rise to our highest potential.

#TogetherWeRise.

Watch Now:

This is a Partnered Post.

Read all the Latest News here