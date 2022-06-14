Top 5 reasons to buy the iQOO Neo 6

Last year, if I told you that you could get a smartphone with a flagship SoC, 12 GB of RAM, a 6.62-inch 120 Hz AMOLED display with a 360 Hz touch response, cutting edge liquid cooling, a monster 64 MP camera, and a ridiculously fast charger for under Rs 30,000, you’d think I was lying.

Well, it’s 2022 and I ain’t kidding, ‘coz that’s exactly what iQOO is offering with its new Neo 6 smartphone. And it’s with good reason that they’ve dubbed it the ‘most powerful phone under Rs 30,000. At launch, you can get the phone at an effective price of Rs 25,999.

If that’s not reason enough to pick one up today, here are five more reasons to buy the iQOO Neo 6.

It’s powerful

The iQOO Neo 6 is powered by the powerful Snapdragon 870 5G SoC, this chip, when paired with a 36,907 mm2 cascade cooling system, pumps out a score of 740,000+ on AnTuTu!

In addition, you get up to 12 GB of RAM and 4 GB of extended RAM, you’re looking at lag-free performance no matter how much you multi-task.

And there’s more. Thanks to all this power, the iQOO Neo 6 will soon support 90 FPS in BGMI via an OTA update, and is the official smartphone for BMPS (Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series).

To ensure that you get the most out of that SoC, iQOO has equipped the Neo 6 with a 6.62-inch, 120 Hz E4 AMOLED display. This display has eye-friendly features and is power efficient, reducing blue-light by 6.5% and consuming 30% less power compared to an E3 display. It can also hit 1,300 nits of peak brightness and supports Netflix HDR 10, as well as HDR10+ in other compatible apps and games.

To aid in gaming, iQOO’s tech enables a 1,200 Hz instant and 360 Hz Touch Sampling Rate. In other words, there’s no lag in response either when you touch the screen for the first time after a delay, or when you’re continuously using the screen when gaming. It’s also very precise when recognising touch.

Rounding out the gaming experience is a dual stereo speaker setup for a wider sound stage, and a 4D Game Vibration with X-axis Linear Motor based haptic system that’s incredibly precise.

It looks good

This phone looks just as good as it performs. The design is a simple, elegant slab of glass (on the front) and plastic that’s tastefully finished in ‘Dark Nova’ and ‘Cyber Rage’ colour tones.

The rear camera island is smoothly elevated and complements the overall aesthetic rather well.

At 8.54 mm, the phone is quite slim, and despite packing a 6.62-inch display with Schott Xensation UP glass for protection, it only weighs around 190 g.

It offers all-day battery life…

All this power is sure to be a strain on the battery, right? Well, yes, but you’re also getting a 4,700 mAh battery, and given that the SD870 SoC is built on a 7 nm process, and that the E4 display consumes so much less power, you’re virtually guaranteed all-day battery life, even when you game.

… and fast-charging

If you do run out of juice, this Rs 30,000 smartphone comes bundled with an 80 W charger! That’s more powerful than the charger bundled with most ultrabooks.

iQOO claims that the 80 W FlashCharge Technology can get the battery to 50% in a mere 12 minutes, and that a full charge is just 32 minutes away. The phone uses a single-IC dual cell design to make this happen.

It has a great camera system

We finally come to the camera system. If nothing else, the camera system on the iQOO Neo 6 is just as interesting as the rest of the phone. You get a total of three cameras on the rear, including a 64 MP OIS primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide, and a 2 MP macro. On the front you’ll find a fixed focus 16 MP unit.

The main camera uses a GW1P sensor and supports OIS. It also has a large, F1.89 aperture to enable great low-light performance by reducing noise and allowing the use of a faster shutter speed. The 8 MP wide-angle manages a field-of-view of 116°.

Judging by these specs, the iQOO Neo 6 is certainly an impressive phone, especially if you’re a gamer who appreciates powerful, consistent performance for their extended gaming sessions.

The iQOO Neo 6 is available on Amazon at Rs 29,999, but you can get it at an effective price of Rs 26,999 after exchange offer.

This article is published by Studio18 on behalf of IQOO.

