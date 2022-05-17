Turn your home into a trendy abode with Asian Paints 'colour of the year' - Transcendent Pink

If you have been looking to give your home a trendy makeover, what better way to elevate your home, than by updating and making it more beautiful with home décor trends for 2022?

Every year India’s paint giant – Asian Paints and its forecast team ColourNext—the only initiative of its kind in the country anticipates design and décor trends and unveils the ‘colour of the year’ that is likely to dominate the design and décor industry in the coming year. The initiative aims to help you freshen up your space and update your home with styles and looks that are most relevant to the times.

Asian Paints – a trusted voice in the décor community

Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has journeyed a long way to become our country’s leading and Asia’s third-largest paint company. Asian Paints is a trusted voice in the décor and design community and it continues to roll out well-researched and thoughtfully designed colour and design trends that are both- stately and timeless.

ColourNext Trend Forecasts by Asian Paints comprises exceptional insights from creative minds and prominent figures across architecture, interior design, art, fashion and more who put together their unique inputs into curating a research-based list of the most promising colours, materials, textures and finishes trends for the year 2022.

With this much information, we are sure you cannot wait to see how this forecast can bring majesty to your home and surroundings, every day. So, check out the latest colour trend which will make your house go from “plain boring” to “artistically impressive”.

Sneak peek into Asian Paints color of the year 2022





‘Transcendent Pink’ is the most anticipated colour of the year as declared by Asian Paints in its ColourNext forecast 2022.

The colour signifies a mature transitional quality, similar to our ever-expanding consciousness, giving a spiritual touch to your home. The thoughtful amalgamation of blue and red undertones presents a greyish purple contemporary offbeat colour palette that quietly encourages the power of embracing change and places the future ahead in a new light. It represents a mind capable of synthesizing new knowledge and old wisdom and harnessing both.

The colour encourages us to believe, arise and start afresh for new beginnings. The colour palette brings a soothing, relaxing and comforting feeling. It brings in a positive and peaceful environment making your home more inviting and attractive.

Translate ‘Transcendent Pink’ Into Your Space

If you’re looking to switch up your home’s décor, transcendent pink could be a unique shade that is known to create a statement in any corner of your home. It provides subtleness, and that helps make it very attractive.

You can translate this trendy colour into your interiors by using the soulful colour palettes, textures and wallpapers to redefine your home with a fresh coat of chic and classy charm. Transcendent Pink goes very well with natural tones and textures in materials like wood or stone.

You may go for light colour architecture and décor. A light colour shade such as Clematis Pink acts as a calm backdrop to abundantly mystifying spaces. Use motifs and symbols in the background to evoke emotion and add intrigue. You could also add soft surfaces, curved forms and monolithic pieces to make the entire space feel warm.

Alternatively, you could also add accents in the Transcendent Pink tone such as wall art, pillows, rug, vase, floor lamp, sofa set, chairs, etc. and blend them harmonically with your décor. For instance, you can put pink flowers in a vase and place them right on the center table. If you are looking for a contemporary interior decor design, you could consider adding a huge floating lotus in a bowl and place it in a suitable place to attract positive energy.

Lotus and Stilts Wallpaper by Asian Paints could also be a fabulous choice. The wallpaper celebrates and embraces transition, in a positive direction. Just like birds adapt to the changing seasons and a resilient lotus blooms in the most unlikely places, this wallpaper keeps with the larger mood for 2022. Using simple matchbox style art, the natural scenery of the Nal Sarovar Lake and its migratory birds, are translated into the gorgeous patterns of the wallpaper. When you bring home Lotus and Stilts from the Nilaya Nal Sarovar collection, you bring home the soft healing power of nature.

There are plenty of amazing ways in which you could incorporate Transcendent Pink into your home décor. Just keep experimenting to amplify your home décor with Asian Paints ‘colour of the year’ and your guests will certainly love it!

This Article has been written by Studio18 on behalf of Asian Paints.

