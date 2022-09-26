Up your game with killer deals on MSI’s range of gaming and productivity laptops

Tired of your sluggish old laptop? Looking for a solid upgrade this Diwali? Well, fret not, for MSI has a wide range of laptops going on sale just for you! From slick and sleek modern-day workhorses to portable, powerhouse gaming machines that will get you through your day with ease, there’s certainly something for everyone.

Here are our picks from MSI’s Diwali line-up:

MSI GF63 Thin: An excellent entry-level gaming option

Starting at Rs 49,990, these thin and light powerhouses are packing Intel’s powerful 11th Gen CPUs and Nvidia GPUs. All devices in the range come with a fast, contrasty 15.6” 144 Hz FHD panel, 8 GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512 GB NVMe SSD.

The base model with an Intel Core i5-11400H and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 CPU is perfect for CS: GO and Valorant fans, while the more powerful RTX 3050 variant with an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU is the perfect companion for streamers and casual AAA gamers.

The keyboard is backlit with red LEDs, and you get a tonne of software customisations, including MSI Centre and Nahimic 3, which are designed to boost your skill and improve performance. MSI Centre even lets you overclock the GPU to extract that little bit of extra performance you might need.

The GF63 line is a great choice for a student or working professional who’s just gotten into gaming and is looking for something more powerful and fun than your average study or work computer.

MSI Katana GF66: 12 th Gen Intel power for serious gamers

Designed for serious gamers, the MSI Katana GF66 is packing extra power where it really counts. The most important feature of the Katana line is support for Intel’s powerful 12th Gen CPUs, and of course, MSI’s CoolerBoost 5 cooling tech that uses 6 heat pipes to ensure that both the CPU and GPU give serious gamers the peak performance they need during long game sessions.

As for the rest, you get a choice of 8 GB or 16 GB of RAM, and up to 1 TB of high-speed, NVMe storage. GPU variants range from Nvidia’s RTX 3050 to the more powerful RTX 3060 with 6 GB of GDDR6 RAM. For the display, you’re getting a fast, 15.6” 144 Hz FHD panel. The keys are backlit in red, have solid metal shielding, and boast of excellent key travel at 1.7 mm.

These are slick, sleek laptops that are exceptionally powerful in their class for gamers who know what they seek.

MSI Bravo 15: A pocket-friendly gaming beast for young gamers

Despite a Diwali special price tag of Rs 49,990 or lower, the Bravo 15 offers a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU and AMD Radeon RX5500M 4 GB GPU combo. The 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of fast NVMe storage that’s included ensures that your gaming and multitasking performance isn’t bottle-necked in any way.

As expected from MSI, the display is a gamer-friendly 15.6” panel offering a 144 Hz refresh at an FHD resolution. As with the other gaming laptops in MSI’s line-up, you also gain access to MSI Centre and Nahimic 3.

The simple black aesthetic is enhanced by a red backlit keyboard, and a cool lid and hinge design keeps things interesting.

For a student and young gamer on a budget, the Bravo 15 line is a good step up from that ancient home PC, and offers excellent value and plenty of power to get you through years of college.

MSI Modern 14 and 15: Stylish workhorses for the workplace

Workhorse laptops are usually dull and boring machines that sap whatever little joy there is to be had in the computing experience. Not so the MSI Modern 14 and 15. These ultra-light laptops are made from sand-blasted aluminium and are as beautiful to behold as they are powerful.

Both devices are powered by AMD’s Ryzen 5 5500U, support 10 Gbps USB-C and A ports for high-speed data transfer, as well as high-speed Wi-Fi ac (on the Modern 14) and Bluetooth. MSI’s Modern 15 takes things up a notch with even faster 802.11 ax Wi-Fi 6 support. There’s also enough juice in the battery to get you through a full workday.

There’s plenty of RAM and fast NVMe storage on offer, and thanks to the power of the 5500U’s integrated GPU, you could even indulge in some light gaming to relax at the end of a long workday.

Thin and light and perfect for office use, you’ll enjoy having these powerful, stylish laptops to get you through your day.

For the latest pricing and Diwali-special offers on MSI’s extensive line-up of powerful gaming and workhorse laptops, head here.

This is a Partnered Post.

