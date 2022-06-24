VOLVO CAR INDIA: POWERING LIFE BY EMPOWERING HEALTHCARE

Tomorrow’s world will be shaped by the choices we make today. Global climate change, increasing urbanization, and population growth are changing the landscape and expectations concerning transportation and infrastructure. It is important that we use resources more efficiently, reduce climate impact, and conduct business responsibly through all our actions.

Volvo Car India, a supporter of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, is empowering Primary Healthcare Centres in Delhi-NCR situated touching the borders of Uttar Pradesh & Haryana respectively by installing solar panels on their rooftops, ensuring better healthcare facilities.

Primary Health Centres (PHCs) provide healthcare at the last-mile in rural India. A lack of reliable electricity severely impairs the provision of services by PHCs, including delivery, paediatric emergencies, and administering vaccines. Also, because the pandemic exposed the limitations of the health care infrastructure in the country, solar power could reduce costs, build resilience, and invest in sustainability while providing reliable energy to health care centres.

Initially, at Primary Healthcare Centres in Bhora Kalan, Bhangrola, Kheri Kalan & Jewar, solar panels have been installed on the rooftops. These healthcare centres serve the needs of all the nearby villages in their respective areas. However, long power cuts because of unavoidable situations have been a significant concern for the patients being treated and the staff in order to provide proper care.

The healthcare centre at Jewar is a 14 bedded PHC catering to over 32000 population, the 60 bedded PHC at Kheri Kalan catering to over 179,922 population, at Bhora Kalan & Bhangroli the 6 bedded PHCs catering to over 50,000 population each solar energy offers immense potential to bridge the gap in electricity access in rural healthcare facilities and simultaneously achieve the goals of increasing energy access, energy security, and resource management.

Volvo Car India is driving the initiative with the ambition to become a climate neutral company by 2040 and to be a leader in ethical and responsible business practices, realizing their responsibility. Through on-ground initiatives at specific locations, the company wants to make a positive impact on the sustainable environment by addressing societal issues that are viewed as a threat to future generations. These initiatives will be undertaken sustainably on a year-to-year basis in order to distinguish the brand as a sustainability leader.

Volvo Car India is committed to sustainability by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The development of solutions that reduce the carbon footprint as the priority in the sustainability strategy is among the most important ways to achieve this. Hence, the organisation strives to provide innovative and competitive solutions to the market in areas where they can have the greatest impact.

Watch the video to know more about the initiative:



This is partnered post.

